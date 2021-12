Altoona boys basketball coach Paul Henrichs expects no nights off with the Railroaders’ move to the Middle Border. And that’s not a bad thing. “With us moving up to a bigger conference here enrollment-wise, I think it’s going to be a great challenge for our athletes,” Henrichs said. “Having to step up and play to the top level every night is something that is exciting for me as a coach, trying to get these kids motivated to play hard and not see those small schools on your schedule, which we’ve had over the past years here.”

ALTOONA, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO