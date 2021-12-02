ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Gossip Girl' Revival Brings Back 4 More Original Characters!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARNING: This post contains Gossip Girl spoilers!!. The final episodes of season one of Gossip Girl are here!. The last three episodes of the season debuted on HBO Max on Thursday (December 2). One of the episodes definitely brought the...

CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Did Not Join Cast, Despite Fans' Confusion

During last week's two-hour Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, Sally Struthers' name shot up the Google search charts even though the All in the Family star had nothing to do with the show. It turns out that many viewers mistook two-time Oscar-nominated Australian star Jacki Weaver for Struthers. Weaver joined Yellowstone as the new villain, Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner.
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TV SERIES
Person
Thomas Doherty
Person
Wallace Shawn
Person
Zuzanna Szadkowski
Person
Margaret Colin
Popculture

Netflix Sitcom Canceled, But Fans Will Get 1 More Season

Netflix series Family Reunion will be coming to an end soon. However, before the show does end, Netflix will produce one final season of the series. In October, TV Line reported that Netflix formally renewed Family Reunion for Season 3, which will also serve as the final season. Season 3...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened To The Original Cast Of ‘Gossip Girl’?

Created off of a novel that bears the same name, Gossip Girl made its debut on The CW in September of 2007. The show had a six-season run that ended in 2012. It told the stories of students from privileged families, through the eyes of an anonymous blogger. The show’s popularity birthed several spin-offs in numerous countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico, and Turkey, where it was named Little Secrets. During its reign, Gossip Girl received a total of 18 Teen Choice Awards, and in 2021, inspired a sequel which, according to The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan, is nothing like the original. At the end of the series, fans got a taste of a much-awaited reveal of Kristen Bell as ‘Gossip Girl’. It’s nearly a decade since the show wrapped up. Its fans have been treated to a reboot with all-new characters. The question on everyone’s mind is, what is the original cast up to?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#Original Series#Cfda#Waldorf Designs#Icymi
thedigitalfix.com

Gossip Girl season 2 release date, trailer, cast and more

Hey, Upper East Siders, The Digital Fix here, your one and only source into the reboot of the scandalous TV series about Manhattan’s elite – Gossip Girl (2021). If our opening reference didn’t give it away already, the 2000s show about New York’s 1% has returned with a modern makeover and a new set of wealthy teens. But, with endless cliffhangers in this reboot so far, you may be wondering about the series’ future and asking yourself: what is Gossip Girl (2021) season 2’s release date?
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

19 Quotes From ‘Gossip Girl’ To Caption Your Dramatic Thankgiving Pics

The holiday season is all about giving thanks to everyone in your world, especially the S to your B. We’re talking about Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, of course. Whether you’re enjoying your holiday dinner on the Upper East Side of Manhattan or someplace else in the world, why not toast and give thanks to your bestie, partner, or another special person in your life in style with these Thanksgiving quotes from Gossip Girl?
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Looney Tunes Cartoons' Finally Bringing Back 2 More Beloved Characters

Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 3 premieres this week, and with it comes the return of two fan-favorite characters: Hubie and Bertie. The two mischievous mice were featured in an exclusive preview published by PopCulture.com's sister site Comicbook.com titled "Fram the Feline." The obscure characters are finally getting more time to shine after years in the background.
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

That One Time…Gossip Girl Made The Quintessential Thanksgiving Episode

Welcome to That One Time... a NYLON series spotlighting culture’s funniest, most slept-on moments. There’s no Thanksgiving tradition I look forward to more than watching the Gossip Girl Season 1 Thanksgiving episode “Blair Waldorf Must Pie.” The episode is the show at its best — which it accomplishes even without having Chuck Bass in it — a perfect cocktail of salacious gossip, dark psychological, underpinnings and the year 2007.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 9

Julien's father tries to get through to her but she's unconvinced. She meets one of the girls from the messages but the account is following her. Riley then agrees to meet her and Gossip Girl has sent out a blast to live stream Julien. Kate luve streams her and she...
TV SERIES
Decider

When Will ‘Gossip Girl’ Part 2 Premiere on HBO Max?

It’s an unspoken law of television: Thanksgiving belongs to Gossip Girl. That’s especially true in the year of Blair Waldorf, two thousand and twenty-one. That’s because this holiday week will see the return of HBO Max’s oh-so-addicting reboot to the tune of three new episodes. You already knew that Thanksgivings...
TV SERIES

