Prospectus are delighted to be a London Hospice in their search for a new Philanthropy Manager working three or four days a week.

Our client is an amazing local charity, caring for over 2,500 people living in the Boroughs of Royal Greenwich and Bexley every year. They achieve this by providing free high-quality, compassionate care and support to people with all types of terminal illnesses, their families and their carers.

The Philanthropy Manager will take the lead in shaping the major donor fundraising strategy and will establish themselves as a key member of the income generation department. Major donor fundraising is a relatively new income stream for the hospice but after a recent review of potential HNWI's they have a compelling case for support. You will inherit a very small portfolio and have the freedom to really develop and grow this income stream through excellent relationship building and stewardship. Reporting to the Head of Fundraising, you will enjoy fundraising and be able to provide insight into the wider health funding landscape.

You will be a highly skilled and effective communicator who can positively engage the hospice's key stakeholders to secure and cultivate major donor relationships. You'll be part of a collaborative and supportive team who work closely together to achieve the Hospice's vision. This is an exciting role and a real opportunity for the right person to fulfil their potential.

At Prospectus we invest in your journey as a candidate and are committed to supporting you with your application. We welcome candidates from a diverse range of backgrounds. Please let us know if we can help you with the application process in any way. We are more than happy to make any reasonable adjustments to enable all interested candidates to apply.

This role will be based in South East London with lots of flexibility options including working from home and hybrid working.

If you are interested in applying to this Philanthropy Manager position, please submit your CV in the first instance. Should your experience be suitable, we will send you the full job description and will arrange for a call and/or meeting to brief you on the role. You'll then have all the information you need to formally apply. We are looking forward to connecting with you soon.