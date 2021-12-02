ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver killed after other motorist crosses into opposite lane, causing head-on crash

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLVCA_0dCSg3l400
Dec 2, 2021

A Finlayson woman was killed when a pickup driver drifted over the center line and crashed into her vehicle head-on.

Mia L. Besemann, 58, was traveling southbound on Highway 65, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in a Buick sedan, according to the State Patrol.

Around mile marker 73, near Captain Dan's Crows Nest Resort and Northwoods Steakhouse in Mora, the driver of a Dodge pickup heading northbound crossed into the southbound lane, the State Patrol said.

The pickup crashed into the sedan head-on.

Besemann, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the wreck.

The pickup truck's driver, a 46-year-old man from Braham, was uninjured. One of his passengers, a 30-year-old man from Brook Park, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Mora hospital. A second passenger, a 31-year-old also from Brook Park, was uninjured. None of the three were wearing seat belts.

The State Patrol says alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Comments / 1

Related
easttexasradio.com

Driver Hits Baby Thrown From Car

Irving Police is investigating the death of an eight-month-old after the infant fell out of a moving vehicle, and then someone else struck the child Sunday morning. The mother was making a turn when the child fell out. Police said the driver of that vehicle may not have realized they struck the infant and continued to drive.
IRVING, TX
CBS Miami

‘Mom, I’ve Been In An Accident. I’m In A Helicopter’: Victims Recount Deadly 5-Vehicle Crash

HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident where a pickup truck crashed into a pedestrian, a school bus, and three cars.  It happened just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. FHP says the driver of the pickup was traveling south on State Road 826 and got on the exit ramp to NW 103 Street. That’s when they say the driver hit and killed a pedestrian.  Then, the driver kept going. At the intersection of 103rd Street at NW 77 Avenue, troopers say the pickup hit a Hialeah Gardens Middle School bus, an Audi sedan, a Ford sedan, and a Honda...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Accident#Buick#The State Patrol#Northwoods Steakhouse#Dodge
9NEWS

Driver in deadly head-on crash had long history of drug, alcohol abuse, dangerous driving

Benjamin Bobier was arrested after a 50-mile high-speed pursuit three weeks earlier – possibly a missed chance to get him off the road. The man who caused a horrific head-on crash on U.S. 285 in August, killing a woman and her 2-year-old granddaughter, was on the road despite years of drug and alcohol abuse and episodes of dangerous driving, a 9Wants to Know investigation found.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three college students killed in crash with alleged drunk driver

Three Nicholls State University students were killed Nov. 20 in a vehicle crash involving an alleged drunk driver who was charged with his fourth DWI. According to a news release from Louisiana State Police, 39-year-old Joey Clement of Thibodaux was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 north on Hwy. 20 in the Chackbay area just after midnight when the truck crossed the centerline and struck an SUV head-on.
LOUISIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Husband injured, wife dead after motorcycle crash with deer

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving a deer and a motorcycle. Investigators said a husband and wife were on 9 Mile Road near 50th Avenue when a deer ran out in front of them riding their motorcycle around 5:32 p.m. Sunday. As a...
ACCIDENTS
News On 6

Family Identify Man Killed, Woman Hurt In Wrong-Way Crash

Family members identify one of two people was was hit and killed in a wrong-way crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Saturday night's crash killed Kenneth Oliver and sent his wife, Lynne, to the hospital with critical injuries. Witnesses told police that another driver was going west in the eastbound...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KFVS12

Pregnant woman, 58-year-old man identified as MoDOT workers killed in South County

MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – Two Missouri Department of Transportation workers were killed in a Thursday morning crash in South County. James Brooks and Kaitlyn Anderson were killed in the incident, MoDOT said in a statement. Brooks, 58, was a senior maintenance worker and worked for the department for nine years. Anderson, 25, was an intermediate maintenance worker and worked for the department for two years.
ACCIDENTS
Payson Roundup

Man killed in crash on Airport Road

A 34-year-old California man visiting family for the Thanksgiving holiday was killed in a vehicle accident in west Payson Friday. At 7 p.m. on Nov. 26, the man’s vehicle rolled in the 2200 block of West Airport Road. When police and fire arrived, witnesses were attempting to lift the vehicle...
PAYSON, AZ
Eastern New Mexico News

40 calves killed in truck crash

TEXICO - Traffic was disrupted much of Thursday afternoon, and some of Thursday evening, as a semi hauling cattle overturned just south of Texico. No people were injured in the incident, but Curry County Sheriff Wesley Waller estimated 40 animals died out of the total haul of 101 calves. The...
TEXICO, NM
suncoastnews.com

Fatal afternoon accident on I-75

BRANDON — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident on the afternoon Nov. 5 involving two vehicles on southbound I-75. According to reports, a red Ford pickup truck driven by a 28-year-old Riverview man was traveling southbound on the I-75 access road near mile marker 256, south of State Road 60, at approximately 3:29 p.m. A black Jeep SUV towing a loaded boat trailer was parked on the right paved shoulder and a 46-year-old Brandon man was standing adjacent to the vehicle for unknown reason, reports state.
BRANDON, FL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy