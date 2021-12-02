ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CRM and Member Engagement Officer

The Guardian
 4 days ago
Job Title: CRM and Member Engagement Officer

Reporting to:

CRM and Member Engagement Manager

Contract term: Part time, permanent

Location: Milton Keynes

Salary: £26,500 per annum, pro rata

Hours: 28 hours per week

Our client, a charity, is THE expert voice and leading source of information and advice for people affected by spinal cord injury (SCI). For over 45 years, they have been supporting spinal cord injured people and representing the wider SCI community to government and other decisionmakers. Their work in campaigning, education and support is based on the personal experiences of their members.

They have been shifting their modus operandi from a 'delivery-at’ approach, to one based on engagement, enabling and network building in all of their services, in all of their advocacy, and in all of their digital communications channels.

The CRM and Member Engagement Officer will coordinate the collection and storage of data to deliver the charity’s strategic goals and expansion, ensuring legal compliance and adherence to data protection standards.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Maintain the CRM ensuring a good level of data hygiene, working with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Monitor membership and fundraising communications activity against GDPR and fundraising regulations, alerting colleagues to relevant issues and assisting colleagues to meet requirements.
  • Ensure membership data is being captured effectively to grow our database.
  • In line with the charity’s segmentation model, produce complex data selections for targeted appeals, fundraising and marketing.
  • Regular processing of all new memberships including sending new member packs via post and email.
  • Produce regular reports on membership statistics.
  • Regular maintenance of all membership queries via email and telephone communications.
  • Manage membership volunteers and ensure tasks are assigned accordingly.
  • Act as a point of contact with the CRM and member engagement manager for all relevant queries on the CRM.
  • Manage regular processing of subscription payments for FORWARD magazine including sending renewal reminders via email and post.
  • Processing of regular payments via direct debit using third party software.
  • Working alongside the CRM and member engagement manager to champion the use of the database, delivering training and coaching staff on using the system to agreed standards.
  • Support the CRM and member engagement manager and CRM project team in administrative tasks related to the implementation of a new CRM.
  • Carry out all such duties and activities as determined by the CRM and member engagement manager.

Benefits:

  • Annual Leave: 25 days per annum plus paid Bank Holidays (pro rata for part-time hours).
  • Access to Group Pension scheme (6% employer contribution).
  • Access to Group Life Assurance scheme on commencement of employment
  • Free car parking

Closing Date: Sunday 12 December 2021 at 5pm

Interviews: Wednesday 15 December 2021

How to apply:

Please click 'Apply' and follow the job board process. You will receive an email from CHM Recruit containing further information on how to apply for the role.

Please note that although you may be asked by the job board to upload a CV, you are not applying at this stage.

This organisation values diversity. They are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive environment as they believe diversity fosters a more innovative, creative, and caring culture. They are striving to create a culture that fully represents all the communities they serve. They are an equal opportunity employer, and all applicants will be considered for employment regardless of race, age, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, family or parental status, or disability status. Disabled candidates who meet the standard job criteria will be offered a guaranteed interview.

No agencies please.

