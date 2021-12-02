ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police Say No Public Threat In Stand-off at UN Headquarters

By Agence France-Presse
Voice of America
 2 days ago

UNITED NATIONS — New York police on Thursday cordoned off roads outside the United Nations headquarters, but said a man holding a shotgun outside the venue posed no threat to the...

wfxrtv.com

Shots fired in Alexandria police stand-off with alleged road rage suspect

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department continues its response to a barricade situation in the 1000 block of Woods Place, which has been in a stand-off since Tuesday afternoon. During the stand-off, the suspect fired several shots at officers, according to APD. Police have not discharged their weapons.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shropshire Star

Public must ‘be alert, not alarmed’ in run-up to Christmas, says police chief

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Specialist Operations Matt Twist’s warning comes after a car crashed into a parade in Wisconsin, US. A senior Metropolitan Police officer has urged the public to “be alert, not alarmed” in the run-up to Christmas. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Specialist Operations Matt Twist’s warning follows the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
New York State
The Independent

Armed man outside UN prompts standoff, lockdown

The United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down for several hours Thursday after a man was seen pacing outside one of its main gates with what police said appeared to be a shotgun.Police negotiators were speaking with the man, who appeared to be in his 60s, and hoped to resolve the situation peacefully, NYPD spokespeople said.Police said there was no danger to the public. People inside U.N. headquarters were initially told to shelter in place, but were later allowed to move about the complex and come and go from other entrances. The U.N. General Assembly and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MassLive.com

Rhode Island man accused of assaulting police officers with wooden table leg during US Capitol insurrection also breached FBI headquarters, authorities say

A 35-year-old man from Providence is accused of assaulting multiple members of law enforcement with a broken table leg while carrying a backpack filled with several axes during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the FBI. Timothy J. Desjardins, authorities said, used a wooden leg...
PROVIDENCE, RI
AFP

Armed man arrested outside UN HQ after stand-off

New York police on Thursday arrested a man holding a shotgun outside the United Nations headquarters after a tense stand-off in which roads around the venue were cordoned off. According to a UN official speaking on condition of anonymity, the man had threatened to kill himself in front of one of the building's main entrances. Images showed armed police surrounding him as he walked up and down the sidewalk holding the gun for more than two hours. "We have one male in custody in regard to this incident," a NYPD spokeswoman said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

Florida Man In NYPD Custody After Armed Standoff Outside United Nations Ends Peacefully

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An armed man outside the United Nations on Thursday prompted a lockdown and a standoff with the NYPD. The man from Florida held a shotgun to his chin for hours and was safely taken into custody, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. The 64-year-old suspect lifted up his coat and shirt to show he was not holding explosives then peacefully surrendered to police, ending a three-hour standoff right outside the entrance to one of New York’s most sensitive locations. Man surrendered after notebooks he gave cops were handed to UN official. https://t.co/EMWdfld3FS pic.twitter.com/auVd3a3riP — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) December 2, 2021 “He does not...
FLORIDA STATE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Oroville police, bomb squad say threats safe

The Oroville Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious device at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to a Oroville Police Department press release. The area of Washington and Mitchell avenues was immediately evacuated after police located the device. The Butte County Interagency Bomb Squad was called to the scene to investigate the suspicious device. After an investigation, the device was rendered safe.
OROVILLE, CA
Lockport Union-Sun

Lockport police say high school threat appears 'non credible'

Lockport police say a "non-credible threat" led to shuttering of Lockport High School and Lockport High School West on Thursday. District officials announced Thursday that the schools would “shift to remote learning,” for the rest of the school day after threats were made on social media, Wednesday evening. “It appears...
LOCKPORT, NY
Kansas City Star

Threat against middle school staff member in Independence not credible, police say

A Bridger Middle School student threatened over social media to bring a gun to school and harm a school staff member. Independence police were made aware of the message about 7:30 p.m. Thursday by a parent, Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department, said in a statement. The threat was circulated over Snapchat, a social media app. The student said in their message that they would bring a gun to school Friday.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
9NEWS

Man made threats with knife, stabbed K9, Fort Collins Police say

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police said a man was arrested after making threats with a knife and a barricade situation Monday night. Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to Old Town Square after a 911 caller reported a man, later identified as 29-year-old Matthew Bishop, pulled out a knife and threatened him, according to police.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
