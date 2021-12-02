Community leaders call on county officials to offer reward in finding Jacqueline Avant's killer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KNX) — A group of community activists and leaders have urged the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant on Wednesday.

Avant, 81, a prominent L.A. philanthropist and wife of veteran music executive Clarence Avant, was killed during a break-in at the couple’s Beverly Hills home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“This cowardly act cannot be unpunished,” said Michael Lawson, CEO of the L.A. Urban League, during a news conference in Leimert Park on Thursday. “We must find who did this and we must take action.”

“For those of you involved in this, understand one thing — the community is coming for you,” Robert Sausedo, CEO of the L.A.-based nonprofit Community Build, said. “We are going to do whatever we can across Los Angeles to find justice in this situation.”

For anyone who may have information about the killing or killers, Sausedo said, “Silence is consent. You have to stand up. You have to stop this.”

Beverly Hills police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call homicide detectives at (310) 550-4951.

