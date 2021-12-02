ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

To fight Omicron, Biden to add travel rules, make at-home COVID tests free

By Taylor Delandro, Bobby Oler, Allison Harris, Sydney Kalich
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YsmLm_0dCScRkr00

The administration is also drafting guidance that would compel insurance companies to allow plan holders to apply for reimbursement for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests by Jan. 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden requirement for COVID-19 testing 24 hours before international flights to start Monday

President Biden's planned requirement for incoming international travelers to have a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departing will begin Monday. A senior administration official confirmed to Fox News Thursday that the 24-hour testing requirement, which Biden officially announced earlier in the day, will go into effect on Monday. All travelers, regardless of vaccination or citizenship status, will be subject to the changed regulation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Biden to announce new travel restrictions after omicron detected in U.S.

Merino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino Wool socks are soft, breathable, and naturally moisture-wicking. Plus they're comfy in every season, thanks to Merino Wool's thermoregulating properties. Basically, they're nothing like the itchy wool sweater hanging in your closet.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Over The Counter#Covid 19#Covid
CBS News

President Biden unveils new strategy to tackle COVID-19 and the Omicron variant

President Joe Biden unveiled amended travel restrictions, free at-home testing and an expansion of the national vaccine and booster campaign after cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been reported in the U.S. Dr. Jerry Abraham, director of vaccine programs at Kedren Health in California, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the president's plan and nation's fight against the coronavirus.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Biden announces plan to combat omicron Covid variant with 'science and speed'

Research Medicare Plan F Supplement Cost This Year. Roofers Tested 17 Gutter Guards… Here’s What They Discovered. The New Comfortable Fish Type Mask Is Sweeping AmericaThe nose wire is tightly fixed to the face and does not flow down, and it's also soft and flexible to provide you maximum comfort with a perfect fit.
SCIENCE
AFP

Biden opens winter battle against Covid-19

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday a winter campaign against Covid-19, with new testing requirements for travelers and a surge in vaccination efforts. Biden has brought steady leadership after the chaotic Donald Trump years, but the mutating coronavirus continues to defy him, helping drive his approval ratings deep underwater. Urging the nation -- in particular his political rivals -- to unite behind the strategy, Biden unveiled a raft of actions designed to tamp down Covid-19 in the coming months, as the latest Omicron variant spreads worldwide. Two cases have so far been announced in the United States -- the second involving a Minnesota man with no recent international travel history, signaling the strain is already circulating inside the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TravelPulse

Biden Administration Considers Stricter Testing Rules for Travelers

The Biden administration may require stricter testing measures for all travelers visiting or returning to the United States. According to a Washington Post report, the administration is also considering additional measures, including a seven-day self-quarantine and retesting several days after arrival. Royal Caribbean 'Evaluating' Mandatory COVID-19... New Poll Suggests Fears...
U.S. POLITICS
Vox

Biden’s winter Covid plan is what a new normal might look like

Experts were already a little worried about another winter surge of Covid-19. Now the omicron variant has amplified those concerns, though we still don’t know to what extent it will alter the course of the pandemic. The Biden administration is trying to get ahead of the threat, detailing a new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Herald

Biden announces winter coronavirus plan with free at-home tests, new travel protocols

With winter approaching and coronavirus cases increasing nationwide, President Biden announced a plan of attack against the virus that includes free at-home tests, updated international travel protocols and surge teams to support short-staffed hospitals. “My plan I’m announcing today pulls no punches in the fight against COVID. It is a...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Biden considering seven-day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

What do Biden's new travel restrictions mean for you?

Your last day of vacation abroad could be a lot less relaxing under President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 safety protocols for travelers entering the U.S. The more restrictive measures were announced Thursday, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was recently detected in the U.S., stirs up fears of another nasty wave of the virus.
U.S. POLITICS
KHON2

KHON2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy