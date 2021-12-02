ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Turlock Police arrest professional boxer suspected in road rage attack

By Katelyn Stark
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7fnu_0dCScPzP00

The Latest – Thursday, Dec. 2

11:30 p.m.

Turlock police said on Wednesday night, they arrested 31-year-old Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp at his home on Lambert Way.

Investigators had tracked down Sharp around 4 p.m. as he walked into his home. Police said a standoff ensued and neighbors were evacuated from their homes.

An hour passed before Sharp surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Turlock police said after the home was searched, evidence was found that may tie Sharp to other crimes.

He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of battery, causing great bodily injury and aggravated assault.

Original story below:

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Turlock police said Wednesday they are looking for a professional boxer suspected of leaving someone unconscious and bloodied in a violent act of road rage.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 , two drivers got into a minor crash on Geer Road in the area of Baylor Avenue, the Turlock Police Department reported.

One of the drivers followed the other to a gas station down the road, near Wayside Drive, where police said he got out of his vehicle and attacked the other driver.

Thieves break into home of family who was killed in wrong-way crash

Officers said when they found the bloodied victim he was unresponsive. He was later hospitalized with unidentified injuries.

Police said a surveillance image of the assailant helped them identify him as 31-year-old Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp. Sharp lives in Turlock and is a professional boxer.

Now, Sharp has a warrant out for his arrest and Turlock police said they are looking for him.

The boxer is known to frequent Modesto, Turlock and Merced.

If he is seen, police have told the public not to approach him.

Anyone who may know where Sharp is has been asked to call Detective Gina Giovacchini at 209-668-6539. They can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. Callers can choose to leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

In-home nurse of disabled teen arrested on suspicion of child endangerment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested an in-home vocational nurse for allegedly endangering a child.  The sheriff’s office said 48-year-old Edgar Gomez Burgion worked for a severely mentally and physically disabled 13-year-old.  Officials said Burgion now faces six counts of endangering the life or health of a child and one count […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Tracy police searching for hit-and-run driver that left man severely injured

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Tracy are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and leaving a pedestrian in critical condition early Sunday morning.  Police said the crash happened on Larch Road, just west of Tracy Boulevard. Officers arrived around 2:10 a.m. and found a man on the road who was severely injured.  He […]
TRACY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
Turlock, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Turlock, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Toddler hit by vehicle after dashing into Turlock street

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A toddler was hit by a vehicle Wednesday in Turlock and sustained life-threatening injuries. Around 6:18 p.m., Turlock police said they got a call after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Pioneer Avenue, near East Main Street. Officers who responded to the scene said they learned an adult was holding onto […]
TURLOCK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Boxer#Road Rage#Ktxl
FOX40

Roseville Police: Chase leads to crash, arrest in attempted homicide

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A person behind an attempted homicide was arrested Thursday after crashing in Roseville. Roseville police reported the arrest at 11:42 a.m., saying the unidentified person had led officers on a chase before crashing at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Sun City boulevards. The person was detained at the scene of […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove police arrest man after overnight standoff

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove police arrested a man Thursday who allegedly led officers on a pursuit and prompted a standoff overnight. According to police, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the man led Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies on a chase from Sacramento to Elk Grove. At the time, deputies said he was wanted for an […]
ELK GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Oxford shooting video ‘bone chilling,’ sheriff says

Two days after police say a 15-year-old killed four classmates and injured seven other people at Oxford High School, Sheriff Mike Bouchard said viewing the security camera and cell phone footage of the frantic moments is among the most difficult things he's done in his career.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Pilot dies in crash on Clear Lake shoreline

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pilot died Thursday when their plane crashed on the shore of Clear Lake in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash at 1 p.m., saying the plane was found along the shoreline in south Lakeport, near Konocti Vista Casino Resort. Emergency responders pronounced the pilot dead […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy