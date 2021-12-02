ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'My fault:' Aaron Glenn takes blame for decisive play in Thanksgiving loss

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrkgi_0dCSbTU600

Protecting a one-point lead over the Bears with time winding down on Thanksgiving, the one thing the Lions couldn't concede was a first down. Chicago was facing third and 4 from Detroit's 11-yard line and the Lions were out of timeouts. A first down would allow the Bears a game-winning chip shot at the buzzer. Sure enough, Will Harris lined up several yards off of receiver Damiere Byrd and didn't lay a hand on him until Byrd had secured the easiest first down catch of his career. Game over.

A week later, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn took the blame. He said he should have reminded Harris, a safety who was playing nickel in place of the injured AJ Parker, to play press coverage like the rest of Detroit's corners.

"I wish I would’ve told Will Harris to challenge in that situation," Glenn said Thursday. "I should have told him that. But we called a pressure and he was just playing off. Again, that was just his seventh time playing nickel the whole game. Sometimes we put so much blame on players. Listen, that guy is just now learning. So I told him, ‘That wasn’t your fault. That’s my fault because I put you in that situation as a new player playing that position.’ I’ve got to make sure I help that player as far as how to operate in those situations.”

The whole drive was a mess for Detroit's defense. Andy Dalton and the Bears took the ball on their own 21 with 8:30 to play and never gave it up. Half the defense lined up incorrectly on the play prior to the blown coverage by Harris, forcing the Lions to call two timeouts in a row -- a delay-of-game penalty that turned third and 9 into third and 4. Glenn said "obviously we all knew that you can't call two timeouts," but the only alternative was allowing the Browns the first down they needed.

"If they would’ve caught the ball, they had ample (room) to get the first down and fall down," said Glenn. "Then they would’ve tried to run the clock out. So our situation was, ‘Man, listen, we don’t want to give them an inch to get that situation on us.’ So we called a timeout to get the next play."

And the next play burned them all the same.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Aaron Glenn Has Emerged as Bright Spot on Lions Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions' defense gave up 16 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers and only 13 against the Cleveland Browns. Glenn came to Detroit after spending five seasons as the secondary coach for the New Orleans Saints. Over 15 seasons playing cornerback in the NFL, Glenn was a three-time All-Pro and...
NFL
Detroit News

Lions' DC Glenn shoulders blame for late-game coverage breakdown against Bears

Allen Park — It's been a week, but the wounds of the Detroit Lions' most-recent blown opportunity to get a victory are still fresh. The Lions had a chance to close out the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, but instead of holding on to their narrow lead in the fourth quarter, the Lions allowed the opposition to drive the length of the field for a game-winning field goal while simultaneously draining the final eight-and-a-half minutes off the clock.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Browns#Detroit#American Football#Lions
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Tom Herman News

With so many coaching changes taking place in college football, Tom Herman’s name is starting to circulate in some rumors. On Wednesday, the former Texas head coach addressed his future. Herman, who is currently an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears, told Andy Staples of The Athletic that his preference...
NFL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes is ruining Peyton Manning’s children (and others)

Here in Chiefs Kingdom, we see no reason why anyone and everyone should root for anyone other than Patrick Mahomes. He’s an electric performer on the field and he’s as likable as any athlete off of it. He’s charitable and social. He projects an everyman quality to him even as he’s part owner in pretty much any K.C.-based establishment. He’s a family man to boot and he’s willing to help bring new businesses to town (a la Whataburger).
NFL
thefocus.news

Where is Michael Oher now, is he still playing football in 2021?

The former Baltimore Ravens star was the subject of 2009 film The Blind Side but where is Michael Oher now, and is he still playing football in 2021?. Michael Oher is a former offensive tackle who primarily played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens. However, Oher is also well...
NFL
The Spun

Pro Football Hall Of Fame DE Passes Away At 77

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Claude Humphrey has passed away at the age of 77. The former Atlanta Falcons/Philadelphia Eagles superstar died on Friday night, according to a family member. Following a standout collegiate career at Tennessee State, Humphrey was selected with the third overall pick in the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
Dolphin Nation

Video: Tua Tagovailoa tosses 65-yard touchdown to give Miami Dolphins lead vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an incredible 65-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter of the team’s game against the New York Jets. On second down early in the second half, the 23-year-old connected with wide receiver Mack Hollins who was near the 20-yard line. The touchdown gave Miami a seven-point lead with around nine minutes left in the quarter.
NFL
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy