ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele ’30’ Album Review

By Kayla Ivan
rwuhawksherald.com
 4 days ago

“This is my story, and I feel like it’s me taking back my narrative,” stated Adele in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe while discussing her new album, “30.”. The album is a long-awaited release by the artist that is several years in the making. One major theme...

rwuhawksherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Montclarion

Adele Brings the Waterworks With Her New Album, ‘ 30 ’

After a six-year hiatus, Adele, a sensational 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist, has returned with the debut of her fourth studio album “30,” released on Nov. 19. One thing is for sure: she did not take it “easy on us.”. This album includes a track list of 12 songs filled with...
CELEBRITIES
EDMTunes

Adele Prompts Spotify to Drop Default Shuffle for Albums

Adele posted in a tweet on Saturday talking about an annoying Spotify feature. She decried that the default button for an album play should not be ‘Shuffle’. She cited that a lot of time is spent curating the tracklists of her new album 30, and the default ‘Shuffle’ downplays this.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

The Predictions Are In! Adele’s ’30’ Album Set to Sell…

Adele is no stranger to dominating the Pop cultural landscape with her musical releases and her fourth album ’30’ is no different. Unleashed on November 19, the set serves as the British belter’s first effort in six years and has arrived amidst ample excitement. Supported by major promotional slots –...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Adele gets Spotify to take shuffle button off all album pages

Adele has persuaded Spotify to take the shuffle button off all album pages so tracks play in the artist's own order. The singer tweeted: "We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. "Our art tells a story and our stories should...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Erroll Garner
Person
Adele
Person
Judy Garland
Spin

Spotify Disabled Auto-Shuffle on Albums, All Thanks to Adele

Spotify has disabled auto-shuffle on albums, and we have Adele to thank for it. Before Friday, shuffle was the streaming platform’s default setting when a user listened to an album. But after the release of the pop star’s powerful new album, 30, that is no longer the case. You can still listen to an album on shuffle if you wish, but you’ll have to do it manually.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Adele is right – an unshuffled album is the proper way to listen

When you are the most powerful, popular artist in the world, you can insist on anything. And so Adele has persuaded Spotify to hide its shuffle button, to encourage listeners to listen to her new album 30 – and, presumably, every other album – in the order intended by the artists. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason,” Adele said. “Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended.”
MUSIC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Adele wants you to listen to her album in order, and Spotify agrees

When it comes to her art, Adele has a certain way she likes things to be done. The singer believes the tracks on an album should be listened to in their order of arrangement -- and now she's got streaming giant Spotify onside. Following the release of her fourth album...
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Adele Accused of Stealing an Independent Artist's Style for New Album '30'

An artist named Xiomara claims 7 songs off the British star's 15-track album are similars to her songs from her self-written and self-produced album 'Sistas'. AceShowbiz - An unsigned artist named Xiomara is not a fan of Adele's new album "30". The independent artist claimed that the "Easy on Me" hitmaker copied her sound and image and even used her as a muse for her latest album.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Piano Keys#Music Career
The New Yorker

Adele’s Diaristic Divorce Album

When Adele set out to finish her new album, “30,” her record label wondered how to make it resonate with a younger crowd. Adele is a vocal powerhouse with an out-of-time sensibility, and she takes long hiatuses between albums. It has been six years since her previous record, “25,” and much has changed in the world of popular music, whose pace Adele has long been proudly out of synch with. “The conversation of TikTok came up a lot,” the singer told the radio personality Zane Lowe, in a recent interview. “They were, like, ‘We’ve really gotta make sure that these fourteen-year-olds know who you are.’ ” Adele is one of the few figures in entertainment with the authority and the gravitas to brush off such misguided suggestions, and her solution was defiantly simple. “They’ve all got moms, and they’ve definitely been listening to my music, these fourteen-year-olds,” she told the label.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
seattlespectator.com

Emma & Bill’s Album Review: Adele’s Five Star “30” Too Well Deserved To Explain

There is a reason Adele makes us wait years and years for her to release every amazing body of work she has blessed us with. “30” has received a five-star rating from Rolling Stone. They called it her best album yet, and cohesively, I might agree. Even though her older tracks on “19” and “21” are timeless and iconic, the intimacy communicated about all the aspects of her relationships in “30” is unmatched. The relationship with herself, her ex-husband, her son, her future and past selves, her family. All of it. She had also received five stars for “25” from Rolling Stone, now becoming the first female artist this century to receive two five star awarded albums from the magazine. Those stars are well deserved. This album clearly doesn’t warrant any critique from me or anyone, really. I think if you don’t like Adele, you have objectively bad taste and are a hater.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Adele’s ’30’ is officially the best-selling album of 2021

The race for this year’s best-selling album is officially over, because it only took Adele‘s 30 three days to outsell the competition. Billboard﻿ reports that, according to MRC Data, the British singer’s fourth studio album sold more than 500,000 copies in the U.S. between its November 19 release and November 21. No other album released this year has come close to matching that.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Normani on Becoming R&B’s Go-To Collaborator, and Why Her Album Will Be Worth the Wait

“In order for me to make sense of what I want to say to the world, it has to make sense to myself — it starts with me,” says 25-year-old Normani, whose collaborations with Cardi B, Khalid and Sam Smith have made her a household name through- out the pop and R&B worlds. She is speaking of her highly anticipated untitled debut solo album, one that for three straight years, her label, RCA, and fans, have awaited — not exactly patiently (there were Reddit forums dedicated to the subject “Why is Normani taking so long?”). Back in 2019, the expectation was...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch Unites Music Industry Insiders to Celebrate the Soundtrack of 2021: ‘We Dreamed of Moments Like This’

Jack Harlow told tales of being in second grade. Lil Nas X admitted he “had a lot of fun pissing people off” this year. BTS sent their regards via video. Olivia Rodrigo saluted “all the amazing supportive women in my life,” while Lana Del Rey declared, “my lovemaking is my legacy – I get to make music in between.” Variety’s fifth annual Hitmakers brunch saluting the artists and industry insiders behind the year’s biggest music hits drew an SRO crowd to the open-air City Market Social venue in downtown Los Angeles. All 300 attendees had to present proof of vaccination and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The National Confront Insecurities on New Song ‘Somebody Desperate’

The National have released a new song, “Somebody Desperate.” The track appears over the closing credits of the upcoming Peter Dinklage musical film Cyrano. The film, directed by Joe Wright, is an adaptation of a stage musical written by Dinklage’s wife Erica Schmidt. The music for both the play and the movie was composed by the National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner, with lyrics by frontman Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser. “Somebody Desperate” was initially written for one of the characters, but got put on the back burner when the musicians realized they already had enough songs for the film. “It didn’t feel...
MUSIC
The Guardian

The 50 best albums of 2021, No 10: Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime

In Mdou Moctar’s world, riff and rhythm count but the solo is king. His grounding in the nomadic Tuareg style of assouf (desert blues) made him a popular option on Niger’s wedding circuit, but the guitarist breaks from convention by doggedly following his fingertips to someplace new. A decade’s worth of refinement has led to Afrique Victime, the most complete document of Mdou’s ability to date and one of 2021’s most electrifying releases.
MUSIC
Variety

Avril Lavigne Presents Olivia Rodrigo With Variety Hitmakers’ Songwriter of the Year Award: ‘Her Songs Are Her Truth’

Olivia Rodrigo, who rose to stardom after the success of her debut single “Drivers License” topped the charts in January, was honored with Variety’s Songwriter of the Year award at this year’s Hitmakers event on Saturday. Avril Lavigne presented Rodrigo with the award, introducing the artist by saying, “This year we were introduced to a new artist whose debut album marked a major return for rock-and-roll on the charts.” “From ‘Driver’s License’ to ‘Good 4 You’ to ‘Deja Vu,’ Olivia’s singles from her album ‘Sour’ are part of the collective psyche of 2021, and she wrote every single one of them,” Lavigne...
MUSIC
Vibe

Silk Sonic Blow Away The AMAs With First Live Performance Of “Smokin Out The Window”

The Silk Sonic era continues. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with a dazzling rendition of “Smokin Out The Window,” their latest single from An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped Nov. 12. Featuring an impressive live band and a synchronized crew of backup vocalists, the early performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony. The duo recreated the magic of the song’s music video, performing nearly the exact same choreography from the vintage visual, draped in red velvet suits and delivering record-perfect vocals. It was their first time ever performing the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy