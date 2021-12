From the National Weather Service - Duluth MN - December 3, 2021. We continue to monitor the potential for accumulating snowfall for much of the region this weekend. The potential for plowable snow is increasing for portions of our region! There is still uncertainty regarding the storm track, which will impact snowfall amounts. At this point, it appears that the most likely area to see the highest accumulating snow is over northern Minnesota, especially along the North Shore of Lake Superior due to lake enhancement and also along portions of the South Shore due to lake effects that may linger into Monday!

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO