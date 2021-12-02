Vertex Reveals Results from Phase 2 Study of VX-147; Shares Jump

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. American discount retailer Big Lots, Inc.(BIG) reported a narrower-than-feared third-quarter loss, while its sales beat estimates. The company strategically managed the ongoing supply chain issues and is well-positioned for the fourth quarter, with inventory in place for the holiday season.The company stated that it is already up 10% in terms of November comparable sales on a two-year basis, aided by solid Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales. Following the news, shares jumped 5.3% to close at $45.95 on December 3.

