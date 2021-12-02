ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Vertex Reveals Results from Phase 2 Study of VX-147; Shares Jump

By Priti Ramgarhia
smarteranalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) jumped 9.7% on Wednesday to close at $205 after the biopharmaceutical company disclosed positive results from the open-label Phase 2 trial...

www.smarteranalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

J&J's COVID-19 booster shot shows increase in antibody, T-cell responses

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announces preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, which showed that its COVID-19 booster shot (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech's BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. These results demonstrate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Johnson & Johnson Announces Data from Phase 3b COSMOS Trial of TREMFYA

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rose 1.5% on Friday after Janssen, a JNJ company, disclosed positive data from the Phase 3b COSMOS trial of TREMFYA. TREMFYA is the first-of-its-kind selective interleukin (IL)-23 inhibitor therapy, approved in the U.S. for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis (PsA ) irrespective of prior tumor necrosis factor inhibition (TNFi) exposure. The trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TREMFYA in 285 patients with active PsA and intolerance to TNFi therapy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Big Lots Posts Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results; Shares Up 5%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. American discount retailer Big Lots, Inc.(BIG) reported a narrower-than-feared third-quarter loss, while its sales beat estimates. The company strategically managed the ongoing supply chain issues and is well-positioned for the fourth quarter, with inventory in place for the holiday season.The company stated that it is already up 10% in terms of November comparable sales on a two-year basis, aided by solid Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales. Following the news, shares jumped 5.3% to close at $45.95 on December 3.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phase 2
smarteranalyst.com

Smartsheet Posts Outstanding Q3 Results; Shares Up 16%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results with solid growth across all key metrics. The company closed the highest number of large deals in Q3, and also saw the best bookings performance in its history. Following the news, shares soared 16.1% during the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Disease#Pharmaceuticals#Vrtx#Fsgs#Tipranks
smarteranalyst.com

Hut 8 Mining Reveals November Production Numbers

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining companies, provided a production update for November 2021. In November 2021, the company mined 265 Bitcoins, which resulted in an average production rate of 8.83 Bitcoin per day. Further, all the self-mined Bitcoin for the month of November were deposited into custody, in line with Hut 8 Mining’s Hodl strategy. Markedly, as of November 30, 2021, the total Bitcoin balance held in reserve stood at 5,242.
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Ollie’s Q3 Results Disappoint; Shares Sink Nearly 20%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) reported disappointing financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 30 after the market closed on Thursday. Following the announcement, shares of the company tanked nearly 20% in the extended trading session to end the day at $50.55.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Synopsys Posts Upbeat Q4 Results, Offers Guidance

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. California-based electronic design automation firm Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) announced strong financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended October 31 after the market closed on Wednesday. The company offers silicon design and verification, silicon intellectual property and software security and quality services. Its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Psychiatric Times

Pimavanserin: New Positive Study Results

Negative symptoms of schizophrenia are associated with higher overall morbidity and decreased functioning. These study results offer hope. Promising results come from phase 2 ADVANCE study.1 ADVANCE—an international, 26-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study—evaluated the efficacy and safety of adjunctive pimavanserin treatment in outpatients with moderate-to-severe predominant negative symptoms of schizophrenia who had achieved control of positive symptoms with their ongoing antipsychotic treatment. Pimavanserin is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist preferentially targeting 5-HT2A receptors.
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Vertex gains 5% on positive VX-147 data in mid-stage focal glomerular sclerosis study

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) perks up 5.2% premarket after announcing that, in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in patients with APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), VX-147 on top of standard of care achieved a statistically significant, substantial and clinically meaningful mean reduction of 47.6% in the urine protein to creatinine ratio at Week 13 compared to baseline.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Vertex Kidney Disease Drug Proves its Worth in Phase II

Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported its Phase II proof-of-concept trial of VX-147 in patients with APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The drug hit a statistically significant and clinically meaningful decrease of 47.6% in the urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR) at Week 13 compared to baseline. Based on the data, the company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Oragenics shares results for COVID-19 vaccine candidate from second pre-clinical study

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) announced data from a hamster challenge study for the intranasal and intramuscular administration of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Five days after the viral challenge, both formulations of the vaccine led to “robust immune responses” and cut the COVID-19 viral loads to undetectable levels in nasal pathways and lungs, according to the company. Meanwhile, in the control group of animals, there was no detectable immune reaction and “substantial viral loads.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

NetApp Posts Solid Q2 Results, Raises Guidance; Shares Jump 2.4%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. California-based NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) reported strong financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended October 29 after the market closed on Tuesday. Thereafter, the stock gained 2.4% in the extended trading session. NetApp is a hybrid cloud data services and data management company...
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Zscaler’s Q1 Results Beat Expectations; Shares Surge

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) jumped 4.6% in the extended trading session on Tuesday after the cloud-based information security company reported upbeat results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. Results in Detail. The company reported earnings of $0.14 per share in Fiscal Q1, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Build-A-Bear Jumps After Q3 Results; BeyondSpring Shares Slide

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 1.06% to 34,847.76 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.17% to 15,719.00. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.48% to 4,634.64. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,428,910 cases with around 803,040 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,596,770 cases and 469,240 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,094,450 COVID-19 cases with 614,750 deaths. In total, there were at least 263,226,130 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,236,980 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
investing.com

ImmunoGen Stock Jumps Following Ovarian Cancer Study Results

Investing.com — ImmunoGen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock jumped at the open today after it announced positive results from its trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine in ovarian cancer. Notably, the SORAYA trial met its primary endpoint with a confirmed objective response rate of 32.4%. ImmunoGen shares are currently up over 37%. The company...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy