Vertex Reveals Results from Phase 2 Study of VX-147; Shares Jump

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 1.06% to 34,847.76 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.17% to 15,719.00. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.48% to 4,634.64. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,428,910 cases with around 803,040 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,596,770 cases and 469,240 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,094,450 COVID-19 cases with 614,750 deaths. In total, there were at least 263,226,130 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,236,980 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
