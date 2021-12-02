ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany tightens COVID-19 regulations for the unvaccinated

By Melissa Yeager
lonelyplanet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany’s federal and state governments have further tightened restrictions on the unvaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19, with some states taking tougher measures to limit tourism. In a joint press conference on December 2, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and incoming Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz delivered the news that the...

www.lonelyplanet.com

Comments / 1

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
lonelyplanet.com

The UK has updated its travel rules amid Omicron spread

The UK government is once again tweaking its travel rules, this time in response to the detection of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in the country. As of Tuesday, November 30, every passenger arriving into the UK from another country (apart from Ireland) will be required to take a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival, and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. Passengers will need to do some research and pre-book their PCR test before traveling. That's because they'll need to include the test's booking reference in the passenger locator form, which is to be completed up to 48 hours before departure. The rules apply to adults and children between the ages of five and 17.
TRAVEL
Interesting Engineering

Austria Imposes Vaccine Mandate For All. A First In Europe

Only days after announcing a lockdown for the unvaccinated, Austria is going into full lockdown once again as cases continue to rise, a report by Reuters reveals. The country's government is also making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory as of February 2022, making it the first country in Europe to impose a compulsory vaccination mandate over its entire adult population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Books#Travel Guides#Covid 19
104.1 WIKY

Belgium tightens curbs, but avoids lockdown as COVID cases peak

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium tightened its coronavirus restrictions for the third consecutive week on Friday to fight one of Europe’s worst spikes of COVID-19 cases, but stopped short of the strict curbs imposed in the neighbouring Netherlands or Austria. “We cannot allow the train of infection that is thundering through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Biden damages trans-Atlantic security, showing subservience to Germany

Embarrassed by its kowtowing to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine , ransomware , energy blackmail , America's nuclear posture , and even in low Earth orbit , the Biden administration is resorting to increasingly hysterical defenses of its Russia strategy. Take the comments by a senior administration official, on Wednesday, who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

CDC warns Americans to avoid much of Europe as new countries upgraded to ‘very high’ levels of Covid

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention added Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and the British Crown dependency of Guernsey to the highest level of travel health notification due to rising Covid-19.The new additions mean American tourists are being warned against travelling to large swathes of Europe.The State Department simultaneously issued a “do not travel” warning three of the new additions, with only Guernsey avoiding an added layer of travel advice.The Level 4 travel health notice indicates a country that reports more than 500 new Covid-19 infections per 28 days per 100,000 people.Iceland was added to the list...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

No plans to make Covid jabs mandatory, says No 10

Downing Street has said the Government has “no plans” to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory, after German leaders backed a move to curb the freedoms of people choosing not to get the jab. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday that Germany would bar unvaccinated people from cultural and recreational venues, as...
WORLD
CNN

Germany locks down unvaccinated people, as leaders plan to make shots compulsory

Berlin (CNN) — Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Unvaccinated people will be banned from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday, following crisis talks with regional leaders. Those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 are not covered by the ban.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

First Omicron case confirmed on French mainland

French authorities said Thursday they had confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on the mainland, a man in his 50s who recently returned from Nigeria. The ARS health agency for the Paris region said the man had not been vaccinated against the virus and showed no COVID symptoms when tested upon his arrival on November 25.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy