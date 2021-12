Property technology startup Lessen, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is opening a 14,000-square-foot office at the Millennium Tower in downtown Seattle. Lessen plans to open the new office in January on the heels of the company's $170 million Series B round, which was announced Tuesday and vaulted the company's value to more than $1 billion. According to a Lessen spokesperson, the company employs about 30 people in Seattle and plans to more than double that number next year.

