JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — A week after hundreds of packages were found in the woods of Blount County, several packages have now been found in another part of Alabama. On Wednesday, the Jemison Police Department reported that they had recovered approximately 20 or more FedEx packages that appeared to have been dumped off the side of the road alongside County Road 166. The packages include shipping addresses on County Roads 166, 48, 51, 164, 42, 29, 43, 936, and North Dakota Road.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO