Hefty black bear spotted near Voyageurs National Park

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared impressive video of a mountain lion recently. In the clip that was shared, a mountain lion is seen hopping a fence. CPW says, for reference, the gates it jumped over are both 4-feet wide, giving you an idea of the big cat’s size and strength. Adult mountain lions can grow to more than 6-feet long.
According to CPW’s website, “Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. They tend to live in remote, primitive country with plentiful deer and adequate cover. Such conditions exist in mountain subdivisions, urban fringes, and open spaces. Recently, the...
With a big ol’ bruin comes big ol’ feet, and this grizzly bear is living proof as he makes a trail through Yukon Territory snow. “Look at those huge feet!” lauds David Troup via his Yukon Wildlife Cams over the weekend. This past winter, Troup captured the enormous bruin as he waltzes the snow through his Canadian territory. The footage is in slow motion, he notes “to highlight the size of it’s feet.”
Two bald eagles found themselves tangled together after what was likely a fight for territory, Minnesota media reports. The Plymouth Police Department says they were called to the scene Nov. 2 after someone found the two bald eagles stuck together on a roadway. Photos from the department captured the odd sight as the eagles appeared to be splooting in the street.
One of Minnesota’s black bears has become a subject of debate on social media for putting on so much weight, its belly is almost dragging on the ground. The rotund animal lives around Northern Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park and was recorded on a trail camera set up by the Voyageurs Wolf Project. The park is along the U.S.-Canada border.
You might be a big and bad fisherman, but you're not as big and bad as a midwestern bald eagle who just showed off his power by hauling in a huge carp. Based on the video description, this happened recently in Hayward, Wisconsin on the Chippewa Flowage. Vacationers were hanging out in their cabin when they noticed a big noise outside. They grabbed their phone and captured this epic display of eagle mastery as this big boy found dinner.
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A hunter in Michigan's Upper Peninsula says he got an unexpected shot Tuesday, but not with his gun. Ben Erickson shot a selfie with a snowy owl perched on top of his hunting tent. Sharing the photo with us through Chime In, he wrote:. Snowy owl...
Squirrels aren't known to be the smartest animals on the earth. We've seen that time and time again when they try to taunt large dogs, cats, and run out in front of cars. This one squirrel in Colorado though... This one is lacking an acorn or two. Gerry Morrell, a...
A black bear was spotted in Wrentham last month, prompting the Police Department to issue a warning on Facebook to residents. The bear was seen traveling along the old railroad bed near the Eastside Road area, and sightings were later reported along West Street and near Trout Pond. Erin Mallette,...
When are these wolves gonna learn. I’ve seen about twenty videos featuring packs of wolves trying to take on a lone bear, and needless to say, the wolves are 0-20. Most of the time it’s a fierce grizzly bear in a place like Yellowstone National Park. But this time we’re looking at an extremely rare attack on a much larger polar bear, near the Nanuk Lodge in Manitoba, Canada.
If there's one thing the past two years of travel restrictions have taught us, it's to appreciate all the wonderful destinations right here in the United States. The country's 63 national parks received a particularly large share of that appreciation, welcoming 237 million visitors in 2020, breaking several visitation records. It's clear that the national parks are a force to be reckoned with—and they're not going anywhere just because the temperatures are dropping.
Constellations are reflected in the water near Voyageurs' Ash River Visitor Center. Photo: John Keefover / Keefography. National parks are known for views of dense woods and quiet waters. Voyageurs National Park near International Falls boasts all that. But there's one view you can only take in when the sun...
A 6-year-old girl lost “Teddy,” her teddy bear, in Glacier National Park a little over a year ago. Now, seemingly against all odds, Teddy has been returned to the girl — who was given the bear by her adoptive parents while she was still in an Ethiopian orphanage. The reunion...
(FOX 9) - Voyageurs Wolf Project’s trail cameras captured an absolute unit of a black bear in norther Minnesota this fall before it headed into hibernation. The video of the bear was captured on Oct. 7 on a trail camera located just south of Voyageurs National Park, according to Dr. Thomas Gable, project lead for the Voyageurs Wolf Project.
(WYMT) - If you enjoy camping at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, you may have to re-plan your trip. Park officials said due to recent bear activity, they are closing three backcountry campsites through December 18th. Hensley Horse Camp. Chadwell Gap. Martin’s Fork. Officials remind park visitors to take precautions...
A well-fed bear caught on trail cam is earning all the praise (and a few jokes) online. "This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area!" Voyageurs Wolf Project captioned the video posted to Youtube. "How much do you think this porker weighs?!" The video, posted...
