ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Will Hibbett (HIBB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Hibbett (HIBB). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.

This sporting goods retailer has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 120.81%.

For the last reported quarter, Hibbett came out with earnings of $2.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share, representing a surprise of 130.65%. For the previous quarter, the company was expected to post earnings of $2.37 per share and it actually produced earnings of $5 per share, delivering a surprise of 110.97%.

Price and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AebJd_0dCSYafq00

For Hibbett, estimates have been trending higher, thanks in part to this earnings surprise history. And when you look at the stock's positive Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction), it's a great indicator of a future earnings beat, especially when combined with its solid Zacks Rank.

Our research shows that stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better produce a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time . In other words, if you have 10 stocks with this combination, the number of stocks that beat the consensus estimate could be as high as seven.

The Zacks Earnings ESP compares the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter; the Most Accurate Estimate is a version of the Zacks Consensus whose definition is related to change. The idea here is that analysts revising their estimates right before an earnings release have the latest information, which could potentially be more accurate than what they and others contributing to the consensus had predicted earlier.

Hibbett currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.97%, which suggests that analysts have recently become bullish on the company's earnings prospects. This positive Earnings ESP when combined with the stock's Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) indicates that another beat is possibly around the corner. We expect the company's next earnings report to be released on December 3, 2021.

With the Earnings ESP metric, it's important to note that a negative value reduces its predictive power; however, a negative Earnings ESP does not indicate an earnings miss.

Many companies end up beating the consensus EPS estimate, but that may not be the sole basis for their stocks moving higher. On the other hand, some stocks may hold their ground even if they end up missing the consensus estimate.

Because of this, it's really important to check a company's Earnings ESP ahead of its quarterly release to increase the odds of success. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:. Guild Holdings Company GHLD: This mortgage company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.2% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus. Asbury Automotive Group,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Kroger (KR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, FY21 Outlook Up

KR - Free Report) came up with third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. We note that the company’s digital business remains a key growth driver. Sturdy performance and sustained food at home trends prompted management to lift fiscal 2021 guidance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

3 Semiconductor Stocks Bucking the Trend Amidst Market Volatility

The major indices are retesting the breakout from October as selling pressure has intensified in recent days. The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have all touched down between 5-8% from their November peaks. The VIX Index, commonly referred to as the ‘Fear Gauge’, has spiked more than...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Ambarella (AMBA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

AMBA - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 57 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.3%. The reported figure jumped over six-fold from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 9 cents per share. Revenues of $92.2 million beat the consensus mark of $90.5 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Will DZS Inc. (DZSI) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

DZS Inc. (DZSI) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy