ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for AutoZone (AZO)

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider AutoZone (AZO). This company, which is in the Zacks Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.

When looking at the last two reports, this auto parts retailer has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 27.56%, on average, in the last two quarters.

For the most recent quarter, AutoZone was expected to post earnings of $30.20 per share, but it reported $35.72 per share instead, representing a surprise of 18.28%. For the previous quarter, the consensus estimate was $19.35 per share, while it actually produced $26.48 per share, a surprise of 36.85%.

Price and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxpnN_0dCSYVD500

Thanks in part to this history, there has been a favorable change in earnings estimates for AutoZone lately. In fact, the Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) for the stock is positive, which is a great indicator of an earnings beat, particularly when combined with its solid Zacks Rank.

Our research shows that stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better produce a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time . In other words, if you have 10 stocks with this combination, the number of stocks that beat the consensus estimate could be as high as seven.

The Zacks Earnings ESP compares the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter; the Most Accurate Estimate is a version of the Zacks Consensus whose definition is related to change. The idea here is that analysts revising their estimates right before an earnings release have the latest information, which could potentially be more accurate than what they and others contributing to the consensus had predicted earlier.

AutoZone currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.78%, which suggests that analysts have recently become bullish on the company's earnings prospects. This positive Earnings ESP when combined with the stock's Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) indicates that another beat is possibly around the corner. We expect the company's next earnings report to be released on December 7, 2021.

When the Earnings ESP comes up negative, investors should note that this will reduce the predictive power of the metric. But, a negative value is not indicative of a stock's earnings miss.

Many companies end up beating the consensus EPS estimate, though this is not the only reason why their shares gain. Additionally, some stocks may remain stable even if they end up missing the consensus estimate.

Because of this, it's really important to check a company's Earnings ESP ahead of its quarterly release to increase the odds of success. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

AutoZone Earnings Preview

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-12-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AutoZone will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $20.87. AutoZone bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: AutoZone

In the current session, AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is trading at $1851.68, after a 2.48% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 2.56%, and in the past year, by 59.58%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

AutoZone looks to extend long streak of profit beats next week

Wells Fargo is constructive on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) ahead of the retailer's earnings report next week. Analyst Zachary Fadem notes that AZO shares have outperformed (+16% vs. +6.8% SPX) since FQ4 with EPS revisions likely moving higher and defensive/quality characteristics increasingly well suited for today's volatile market backdrop. "Based on our...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autozone#Earnings Surprise#Azo#The Zacks Earnings Esp
Entrepreneur

Is Steel Dynamics (STLD) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Steel Dynamics (STLD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Entrepreneur

How Cavco (CVCO) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO. This is because this security in the Building Products – Mobile Homes and RV Builders space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Clene Inc. (CLNN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

Investors might want to bet on Clene Inc. (CLNN), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why Is Diamondback (FANG) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Diamondback Energy (FANG). Shares have lost about 6.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Diamondback due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Why Tecnoglass (TGLS) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock

Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, they can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Pfizer Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) traded today at $55.70, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 40.2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 35.7 million shares. Pfizer Inc. is currently priced 50.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $26.50. Pfizer is...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy