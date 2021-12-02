The Best 1-on-1 matchups in the SEC Championship
On Thursday Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael continued to preview the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide while focusing their attention on the best 1-on-1 matchups we will see this Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Here are the matchups that Andy & Randy broke down it comes to the SEC Championship:
· Georgia’s Offensive Line vs Will Anderson
· Kirby Smart vs Nick Saban
· Stetson Bennett’s arm vs Bryce Young’s legs
· Alabama’s Wide Receivers vs Georgia’s secondary
· Georgia’s Kicking Game vs Alabama’s kicking game
