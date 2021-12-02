ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney meets low bar with new chair

By Jennifer Saba
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZJpv_0dCSYAv400

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Walt Disney (DIS.N) has finally found its new board leader. The $260 billion media giant named Susan Arnold on Wednesday as its next chairperson to succeed Bob Iger. She has stepped back from her private equity job, which is a step better than Twitter (TWTR.N). But her long-time tenure that edges up to Disney’s own parameters suggests the Magic Kingdom could have planned succession better.

Arnold is leaving her position as operating executive at the Carlyle Group (CG.O) as she steps up to lead the Disney board. That stands in contrast to Twitter, which on Monday elected read more Bret Taylor as its chairperson. A day later, the $250 billion Salesforce.com (CRM.N) promoted Taylor to co-chief executive. He now holds two big jobs that will split his attention. Arnold at least can concentrate at one task: guiding Bob Chapek as Disney’s newish CEO.

But Disney’s appointment could have been more thoughtful. Arnold has been a member of Disney’s board since 2007. That puts her well above the average tenure of directors at companies in the S&P 500 Index, which stands at nearly 8 years, according to executive search firm Spencer Stuart. Arnold is bumping up against Disney’s own corporate governance guidelines that state the board won’t nominate for re-election any non-management director after completing 15 years of service. That could mean the possibility of another change of the guard on Disney’s board when she hits her term limit.

Changes at the top are disruptive and Disney is undergoing its own transformation. Worries about a new Covid-19 variant threatens the company’s fragile theme park recovery. Disney is putting an emphasis on growing its streaming video product Disney+, which is already hitting a slowdown in subscribers. While Chapek is a long-time Disney executive, he’s new to the corner office and his leadership will be tested by challenges.

Iger’s transition from boss and chairperson has been in the works at least since February 2020, when Chapek replaced Iger as chief executive. That it has taken so long to officially elect the former private equity executive as chairperson signals a bumpy process to clear a low bar.

Follow @jennifersaba on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Walt Disney said on Dec. 1 the board elected Susan Arnold who will replace Bob Iger as chairperson of Disney’s board. Arnold, who was a former executive at the Carlyle Group, joined the Disney board in 2007.

- Salesforce.com on Nov. 30 said it promoted Bret Taylor to co-chief executive. On Nov. 29, Twitter announced that Taylor would become its chairperson.

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo, Disney names a new board chair

CNN suspended cable news host Chris Cuomo after new revelations detailed the extent of his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, fend off allegations of misconduct. Emails and text messages show that Cuomo tried to get background on his brother’s accusers and was snooping on...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Who Is Disney Board Chair Susan Arnold?

Susan Arnold had been named as chairperson of the board of the Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report replacing Robert Iger, effective December 31, 2021. Arnold is a 14-year member of the Disney board and has served as its independent Lead Director since 2018. Previously, Susan Arnold will be the first woman chair in the 98-year history of the entertainment company.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
wpsu.org

Move over Mickey, Minnie's in the big chair at Disney now

Walt Disney Co. has announced that Susan E. Arnold will succeed Robert Iger as chairman of the board, the first time a woman has held the position at the company, effective December 31st. Arnold, a 14-year member of the Disney board, will look to draw upon her experience in executive...
BUSINESS
BBC

Disney appoints woman as chair for first time in 98-year history

Walt Disney has elected a woman to chair its board for the first time in the entertainment giant's 98-year history. Susan Arnold, who has been a Disney board member for 14 years, will succeed Bob Iger at the end of this year. She was formerly an executive at global investment...
BUSINESS
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: Bob Iger’s Replacement Announced for the Walt Disney Company

There have been some major changes in leadership at the Walt Disney Company over the last two years!. When Bob Iger stepped down as CEO and was replaced by Bob Chapek in early 2020, some changes were made to the company as roles shifted. Since then, Bob Iger has been Chairman of the Board for the Walt Disney Company, but now that is changing.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Walt Disney
Mark Hake

George Lucas May Not Be Too Happy With Disney These Days

George Lucas, Jr., created the Star Wars films and related franchises, and he owned the toy rights and rights to any sequels. His production company, Lucasfilm, made billions on the sequels and other franchises, such as the Indiana Jones films.
allears.net

PHOTOS: Disney Has Made MAJOR Progress on Their New Cruise Ship!

Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship, the Disney Wish, is expected to set sail for its maiden voyage in the summer of 2022. We’ve looked at some exciting things that will be coming to the Wish, including a Marvel-themed dining experience, a Star Wars lounge, and some new shows. Recently, Disney shared an update about their progress on the construction of this massive ship.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#The Carlyle Group
Reader's Digest

This Is What It Means If You See a Disney Cast Member in a Plaid Vest

Any theme park aficionado knows that the Disney parks are well-oiled machines. From Disney World to Disneyland to Tokyo DisneySea, these parks require massive amounts of person-power to pull off the inimitable guest experiences that make them so magical. And one of Disney’s employee secrets is the way they go above and beyond to acknowledge extra-special employees—or “cast members,” as Disney calls them.
LIFESTYLE
mouseplanet.com

My Disney Top 5 -Things to Love About It's Tough to be a Bug at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Welcome back to another Disney Top 5. I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday. We had a low key but peaceful long weekend. It was certainly great to have all the kids home from college and spend some real time together. While we were all certainly thankful for all the positive things in our lives, we did all collectively lament the fact that we still haven't made our way back to Walt Disney World. This is the longest stretch for me personally. I haven't been on Disney property since October of 2019! Two years is a long, long time to be away especially when we were yearly visitors for so long.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
disneydining.com

Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship, Disney Wish, Is All Put Together!

Right now, the Disney Cruise Line consists of four amazing ships — the Disney Dream, the Disney Wonder, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Fantasy. However, beginning next summer Disney will add another ship to its impressive fleet, the Disney Wish. The Disney Wish will offer one-of-a-kind experiences, including a Frozen-themed dining experience, Incredi-games, new theater shows, and the first “attraction at sea”, the AquaMouse. There will even be a party featuring the popular pirate Redd from the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

SHOP: Otterbox Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, Mickey Mouse Echo Show Stands Available From Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney has announced that its “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant is coming to Amazon Echo Show devices both on-property and at home. Amazon is selling two Echo Show 5 stands that will allow Disney fans to get the “Hey, Disney!” device look at home. Both 50th Anniversary and Mickey Mouse stands are available. The stands are made by Otterbox.
ELECTRONICS
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Lets YOU Decide Its Next Major Dessert

Disneyland Paris needs your help deciding on its next dessert!. The official Passholder Instagram account for Disneyland Paris (@passannueldlp) posted a poll in the form of an Instagram story asking for followers to make their voices be heard and decide on which dessert they would like to see make it into the Park in time for its 30th-Anniversary celebration when it celebrates next spring.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy