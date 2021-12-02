ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Mayor-elect Dickens says police chief will be placed on 100 day contract

By Maria Boynton
WAOK News Talk
 2 days ago

Atlanta's Mayor-elect Andre Dickens won't be sworn into office until January but he says he's already getting to work.

Just hours after winning the runoff election against former Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, Dickens tells Audacy Atlanta's Big Tigger Morning Show he's been meeting with APD Chief Rodney Bryant about getting "this crime wave under control."

Dickens says he shared with Chief Bryant "some changes we'll make and about the metrics I'm looking for us to hit right away," including increasing the number of police recruits and keeping those already with the department. The Mayor-elect says Bryant's also been alerted that he will be placed on a 100 day contract.

The soaring crime rate, a major issue in the election, has residents of the Buckhead community rallying to break away from Atlanta. Dickens says he'll meet with state officials to determine how to slow down the Buckhead cityhood movement.

Reopening Atlanta City Hall is also something Dickens says he'd like to accomplish quickly "in a very Covid safe way but making sure that our citizens can interact with their government and get the services that they need."

Sacred...
1d ago

Crime is up because the cost of living Is not regulated. Apartments, are now charging prices that are unaffordable. The ripple effect is people are moving in together not getting along fights start and end in violence. I'm not saying that is a reason to commit crimes but if you just take a min and look at the types of crimes bring committed you will find the source of the problem

