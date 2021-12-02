ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 likely to reach baseline mutation in the future

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8bHP_0dCSWz8f00

As the new variant spreads across the world and into the United States, it reinforces what many health experts already knew – that COVID-19 is likely sticking around for years to come.

It's becoming tougher to imagine not getting the virus at all, and the implications of what symptoms in the short-term are versus the long-term are very different.

Long COVID-19 symptoms are far more common in those who are unvaccinated, according to Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security on " Ask an Expert " with KCBS Radio's Holly Quan and Eric Thomas.

"It's not normal," for those who are vaccinated to get long COVID-19 in breakthrough cases, he said. "It may occur in a minimum of people."

But getting vaccinated or a booster shot is more likely to just put off contracting a breakthrough case later, instead of making the person impervious, he said.

Obviously, no one wants to get COVID-19, but people have to think about strategy, he said. These first-generation vaccines will "kick the can down the road" until second-generation vaccines are developed.

"Especially since we know the trajectory of the pandemic is not influenced by booster vaccinations, it’s influenced by first and second doses," he said.

Looking ahead to the future, decades from now, the virus will have integrated into society. Although there will always be some risk related to COVID-19, "the best way to live with it is to get vaccinated so that you’re protected against the severe consequences of the disease," said Adalja.

"Eventually you will see some of the public health recommendations become more like recommendations than requirements in terms of isolation and quarantine," he said. Other innovations and treatments will also help, facilitating COVID-19's evolution into just another standard respiratory virus that people have to deal with every year.

Over time, it's likely the virus will also stabilize into a baseline mutation, said Adalja.

The new mutations coming out are a bit alarming, but "it's important to remember that’s what viruses have always done," he said. "Most of those mutations are not going to be scary, not going to change the function of the virus," he said.

Comments / 6

Related
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#University Center#Mutations#Kcbs Radio
CBS Boston

Moderna Seeks To Develop Variant-Specific Boosters For COVID-19 Mutations Like Omicron

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said it’s already testing its current vaccine on the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant of COVID-19 and has a plan in place to create a booster for the variant if needed. Moderna said the Omicron variant has mutations that may increase the transmission rate and could accelerate waning immunity. The Cambridge-based biotechnology company has been working on a strategy to handle variants if the current vaccination and additional booster dose does not protect against emerging strains such as Omicron. The strategy includes a higher dose of the booster for healthy adults, which Moderna is already testing against Omicron. It is also...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MedicalXpress

New survey unveils significant impact of COVID-19 on the future of nursing

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions, including contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, today announced the results from a nationally represented survey of nurses and nursing students showing that the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced long-lasting negative perceptions of their future careers. The survey, conducted in partnership with Florida Atlantic University's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, identifies root causes of the current stressors among healthcare professionals and provides actionable areas to help improve nursing satisfaction, career outlook and mental well-being.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Here's When COVID Will End, Predict Experts

As Thanksgiving approaches, heralding the second holiday season of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us will no doubt reflect on how different this winter is from the last—largely because of widespread, effective vaccines and booster shots. But although things are more normal than they've been in a while, much is still the same, including headlines about safety worries and mask mandates, and reports of cases increasing nationwide. It's reasonable to wonder when the pandemic will truly be over and pre-COVID life can resume. Here's what experts have to say about when COVID will end. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

When will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Experts weigh in

With concern about the new Omicron variant spreading, you may be asking yourself will this pandemic ever end?. Health officials say they are still cautiously optimistic about things eventually winding down. Health experts say the key word is adapt, and they say there won’t be a day when COVID-19 is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Hell Is Likely Not Coming With New COVID-19 Variant

The new COVID-19 variant has seemingly reignited the prospect of hell. When the virus swept across the world in the early months of 2020, Pershing Square's Bill Ackman got on a call with CNBC where he desperately pleads with the President to save the United States from the coming virus wrought destruction. He makes an emotional case for lockdowns, stating that "hell is coming" in an ominous warning of the destruction that would spread across the world infecting and killing millions of people, splitting apart families, and sowing pain, agony, and fear. The vaccines brought hope, a light at the end of a long tunnel, as they detached cases from deaths and allowed for locked down economies to open up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Antibodies aren't everything — Covid vaccines have another secret weapon to fight omicron

Omicron is officially in the United States — and the country's approved Covid vaccines could already contain a key to fighting it. On Wednesday, public health officials confirmed the country's first known case of Covid's omicron variant, detected in California. The individual, who is fully vaccinated but not boosted, traveled from South Africa to San Francisco on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

Will This Pandemic Ever Be Over?

It’s been 632 days since the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. March 11, 2020, was the date, but I knew our lives weren’t going to be normal for a very long time as soon as I got back from the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February.
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Who Meets to Discuss New, ‘Heavily Mutated’ Covid-19 Variant

In South Africa, there has been a rapid spike in Covid-19 cases, which has been identified as one of the new Covid-19 variants. The World Health Organization has decided to hold an official meeting on Friday to discuss the cause of the sudden increase in Covid-19 cases in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy