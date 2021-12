Steven Spielberg has made lots of different kinds of movies over his 50 year career, but never a musical. At 74, he’s finally directed his first — and not just any musical, but a remake of West Side Story, a signature achievement of the genre, not to mention an high-spirited expression of youthful energy and romance. But while Spielberg has at least half a century on most of its characters, his West Side Story does not feel like the work of an older artist coasting along with a piece of empty nostalgia. His version is vital and vibrant and urgent, full of subtle but important changes that modernize the film’s themes without changing its setting.

