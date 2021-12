NTPC recruitment 2021 is presently underway for three new positions, with successful individuals being hired for a fixed term contract. On a fixed-term basis, NTPC recruitment 2021 is looking for experienced experts in corporate communications and information technology. Candidates chosen for corporate communications positions will be hired for five years, while those chosen for information technology positions will be hired for one year. Candidates chosen for the position of executive IT developer would be paid Rs 71,000.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO