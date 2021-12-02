ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana to ramp up testing for COVID variants

By Matt Doyle
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLtdE_0dCSUaFK00

South Africa’s quick work identifying the Omicron variant has health leaders worldwide pushing for a greater emphasis on sequencing COVID tests to detect new variants. Louisiana is following their lead after spending most of the pandemic in the dark about the status of local variant spread.

State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter told WWL’s Newell Normand that if, or when Omicron hits Louisiana, we’ll know.

“We actually think that we can be in a position within a week or so to be sequencing 100% of the positive COVID tests that are running on PCR machines across the state,” said Kanter. “That will give us great visibility.”

Kanter said some PCR machines already in operation in Louisiana give you a reporting pattern that can tip you off that it’s Omicron, even before the result is sequenced.

“I think we will be able to track this better than we have been able to track any other variant in the past,” said Kanter.

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

UK plans new measures to combat the omicron COVID variant, including PCR tests for travelers and ramping up mask-wearing

LONDON (AP) — UK plans new measures to combat the omicron COVID variant, including PCR tests for travelers and ramping up mask-wearing. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. United Kingdom. Western Europe. Europe. Watch Now:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
georgiahealthnews.com

First Georgian tests positive for Omicron variant of Covid

A Georgia resident has tested positive for the recently discovered Omicron variant of Covid-19, state Public Health officials reported Friday evening. The Georgian is currently in New Jersey. The person, who was not identified, recently was in South Africa and then went to New Jersey, where the Covid tests were performed. The individual is fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
GEORGIA STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Considered: LSU team uses AI to discover COVID-19 treatments

Adam Vos hosted this Thursday’s episode of Louisiana Considered. LSU Associate Professor Dr. Supratik Mukhopadhyay and doctoral student Adam Bess tell us about how their team is using artificial intelligence to discover new drugs to assist in COVID-19 treatment. French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Étienne speaks with WWNO/WRKF...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Washington

Maryland Ramps Up COVID Variant Tracking After US Omicron Case Found

Maryland is ramping up efforts to track and detect variants of COVID-19, the governor said Wednesday, moments after officials announced the detection of an omicron variant case in California — the first in the United States. Gov. Larry Hogan said state health officials are closely monitoring the variant. He urged...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
TheAtlantaVoice

Omicron may be driving S Africa’s surge; wary world watches

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dr. Sikhulile Moyo was analyzing COVID-19 samples in his lab in Botswana last week when he noticed they looked startlingly different from others. Within days, the world was ablaze with the news that the coronavirus had a new variant of concern, which appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa, providing a glimpse of where […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr Testing#Omicron#State Health#Pcr
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Herald

COVID-19 home test supplies ramp up ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON — Millions more home tests for COVID-19 are hitting store shelves, but will there be enough for Americans hoping to screen themselves before holiday gatherings?. Gone are last year’s long lines to get tested, thanks to nearly a year of vaccinations, increased testing supplies and quicker options. But with many Americans unvaccinated and reports of infections among those who’ve gotten the shots, some are looking to home tests for an extra layer of protection ahead of this year’s festivities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Demand ramps up for virus home tests

WASHINGTON – Millions more home tests for COVID-19 are hitting store shelves, but will there be enough for Americans hoping to screen themselves before holiday gatherings?. Gone are last year's long lines to get tested, thanks to nearly a year of vaccinations, increased testing supplies and quicker options. But with many Americans unvaccinated and reports of infections among those who've gotten the shots, some are looking to home tests for an extra layer of protection ahead of this year's festivities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

"Why take the risk?" COVID-19 testing ramps up ahead of Thanksgiving

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Thanksgiving is Thursday, and along with last-minute shopping, there’s also a surge in last-minute COVID-19 testing. Even though Claire Shockey says she feels fine, she took the extra precaution Wednesday morning of getting tested before heading to her friend Lauren’s house for their family Thanksgiving. “She...
COVINGTON, KY
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy