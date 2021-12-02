Louisiana to ramp up testing for COVID variants

South Africa’s quick work identifying the Omicron variant has health leaders worldwide pushing for a greater emphasis on sequencing COVID tests to detect new variants. Louisiana is following their lead after spending most of the pandemic in the dark about the status of local variant spread.

State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter told WWL’s Newell Normand that if, or when Omicron hits Louisiana, we’ll know.

“We actually think that we can be in a position within a week or so to be sequencing 100% of the positive COVID tests that are running on PCR machines across the state,” said Kanter. “That will give us great visibility.”

Kanter said some PCR machines already in operation in Louisiana give you a reporting pattern that can tip you off that it’s Omicron, even before the result is sequenced.

“I think we will be able to track this better than we have been able to track any other variant in the past,” said Kanter.