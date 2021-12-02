ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Debt collectors can now contact you on social media, text you

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Kalich, Adrienne Bankert
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Wj6k_0dCSTucP00

( NewsNation Now ) — Debt collectors can now slide into your DMs as a way to get your attention about missed payments.

New rules implemented by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday now allow collection agencies to email, text and direct message people on social media to track you down about outstanding debts.

Canada tapping reserve maple syrup supply amid shortage

However, there are limits. Debt collectors don’t need your permission to reach out but they must identify themselves and give you a way to opt out of being contacted online. The messages also must be private. For example, debt collectors can message you on Facebook but cannot post on your public page or any other place it can be seen by your contacts.

The rules clarify that before a collector reports a debt to a credit rating agency, they must attempt to speak with the borrower in person or wait at least 14 days after sending a letter or virtual communication, including social media contacting, before reporting.

‘Buy now, pay later’ surges with holiday shopping

The CFPB said the change “clarifies how debt collectors can communicate with you, including what information they’re required to provide at the outset of collection about the debt, your rights in debt collection and how you can exercise those rights.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

Your next friend request might be from a debt collector

Debt collectors: they're dead set on keeping tabs on you, even when you'd rather not deal with them. In fact, they want to be your friends. And now they legally can be. New rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau came into effect on Tuesday laying out how collectors may behave when contacting you via text message, email, or, yes, even on social media. There are some consumer protections against harassment like a limit of seven calls in a 7-day period or within 7 days and a prohibition on lawsuits or threats of them against a debtor they're communicating with. While the rules put a limit on the number of calls a collector can make, they don't apply to "limited-information messages" which identify the collector and only invite the consumer to call back about a debt at some point.
ECONOMY
hot969boston.com

Debt Collectors Are Now Permitted to Slide into Your DMs

No one is ever excited to be contacted by DEBT COLLECTORS . . . but their attempts to reach you could get even more annoying, because now they’re allowed to SLIDE INTO YOUR DMs. New regulations went into effect this week that let collectors reach out to people through their...
PERSONAL FINANCE
University of Florida

Fair Debt Collection Practices

For a lot of us, we don’t intend to leave a debt unpaid. For others, it is a tough decision that has to be made between buying groceries and medicine or paying the credit card payment. At some time or another, many of us end up with an outstanding debt on our credit report. Businesses trying to collect those debts have been known to harass or threaten debtors. Lucky for us, in 1977 the government put a law in place to protect consumers from those bad practices. Keep in mind, this law only applies to 3rd party debt collectors. Just recently, our legislators revised the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) to account for new technologies.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Collectors#Debt Collection#Consumer Debt#Debts#Newsnation#Cfpb#Nexstar Media Inc
WMAZ

Debt collectors can now message you on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & more

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This looks familiar, right? Notifications on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger. You expect them to be messages from people you know, but as of this week, debt collectors can direct message you on social media. The new Debt Collection Rule from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau allows debt collectors...
INTERNET
themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Study: Online Shopping Scams Flourish on Social Media During Pandemic

A shift toward online shopping during COVID-19, a global supply chain crisis, and a resurging economy have all created a recipe for a breakneck holiday shopping season – one where online shopping fraud poses a tremendous risk to consumers. Online purchase scams have skyrocketed during the pandemic, and social media ads play a key role in the mushrooming problem, a new Better Business Bureau® (BBB ®) study finds.
INTERNET
WAFB

YOUR MONEY: BBB warns consumers about social media advent calendar scams

BBB Scam Tracker is getting reports of a seasonal spin on social media ad scams. This time, scammers are targeting holiday shoppers with themed advent calendars. As you scroll through your social media feed, you come across a themed advent calendar that looks fun and unique. Judging by the comments on the post, many people have already purchased the item and love it. The post links you to a website where you can make your purchase. Everything looks normal and the price is reasonable, so you place an order. Your credit card is charged, but as the days turn into weeks, you start wondering if you’ll ever receive the calendar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Sports
Republic Monitor

IRS To Distribute More Than $1,400 Fourth Stimulus Check this Month

In December, the IRS will give millions of Americans a stimulus check of more than $1,400 as a type of catch-up payment. In a recently published article in BGR, for some individuals, this represents a sizable stimulus payment. In fact, it’s far larger than the majority of the child tax credit payments due this month or on December 15.
U.S. POLITICS
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
The Independent

American woman afraid to tell boss she can’t come to work because she is in labour

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself, in labour, anxiously drafting a text to her manager to let them know she won’t be coming to work.The video, which has been viewed more than five million times, shows a woman named Marissa Peirce lying in a hospital bed typing out the text and reading it out loud.“Hey Jill, I’m in labour. I just got admitted to the hospital,” she can be heard saying. @mpmoney27 labor is stressful, calling out is even more stressful #pregnancy #birth ♬ original sound - marissa “Would it...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy