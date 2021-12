Analysts say that the technology is not relevant for most companies despite millions of dollars of investment from governments and VCs over the last year. Quantum computing is attracting significant investments from governments and venture capitalists, but the technology remains "uneconomic for solving real-world problems," according to Deloitte analysts. The bottom line is that leaders in most industries "do not need to care about the likely news announcements coming from various quantum computing companies over the next year or two."

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO