Seth Rogen says he smoked a "ton of weed" before attending Adele's star-studded CBS concert special
"I was there," Rogen told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show of attending the taping of Adele: One Night Only....www.primetimer.com
"I was there," Rogen told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show of attending the taping of Adele: One Night Only....www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0