ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Seth Rogen says he smoked a "ton of weed" before attending Adele's star-studded CBS concert special

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I was there," Rogen told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show of attending the taping of Adele: One Night Only....

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Did Lizzo Really "Outshine" Adele During Her CBS Concert? Twitter Has THOUGHTS

To say Adele has friends in high places would be an understatement. Some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood showed up to her One Night Only CBS concert special and Oprah interview, including Ellen DeGeneres and fellow superstar singer Lizzo. Most of the night, Adele was focused on belting out her old and new hits, but she took the time to crack the occasional joke as well. Adele had the most hilarious remark about Lizzo’s singing at her concert and Twitter can’t stop laughing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Adele
Person
Jimmy Fallon
primetimer.com

WATCH: Seth Rogen Recalls Being Very High and Very Confused at Adele's CBS Concert

If you were surprised to see Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller sitting in the front row of Adele One Night Only on CBS, you're not alone. Last night, Rogen appeared virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he explained that he thought he was attending "a small Adele concert" and not "the taping of an Adele television special." Whoops!
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Seth Rogen's Play-by-Play of Being High at Adele's One Night Only Special Is as Hilarious as It Sounds

Nobody was more surprised to see Seth Rogen front row at Adele's One Night Only concert special than Seth Rogen. The actor visited Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday and gave a play-by-play of his experience at the event. Rogen noted that he and his wife, Lauren Miller, "smoked a ton of weed" ahead of the CBS broadcast because the invite sold it as "a small Adele concert." The comedian recalled realizing it was going to be a big thing when he saw a full camera crew and Oprah — the latter of which caused him to have an "oh sh*t" moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs
Vulture

All We Want For Hanukkah Is Seth Rogen’s Weed Paraphernalia

Seth Rogen’s transformation into Weed Daddy is complete, and for that we are grateful. The guy just wants to stay home and make pottery, and since he started showing off his ceramics on social media, fans have been begging to purchase them. Ever giving, Rogen announced earlier this year that he would be selling ceramics (and other home goods) via the cannabis company he founded with Evan Goldberg, HousePlant. And folks, they’re gorgeous. Call it stoner chic. My personal favorite is the cast-iron Pebble Match Strike, which at first glance looks like a fancy paper weight or modern rock cairn but opens to reveal a match holder and ashtray set. (And the cast iron itself doubles as a match strike. Clever.)
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Seth Rogen was very high during Adele’s recent TV special

Normally Seth Rogen being high wouldn’t be newsworthy – it’d be like reporting on the sky still being blue – but when he reveals that he was extremely stoned during Adele’s TV special, you pay attention. Last month, the pop superstar held a special two-hour concert, Adele: One Night Only,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Seth Rogen Slammed for His 'Privileged' Take on Crime in Los Angeles

Several fans of Seth Rogen possibly switched sides on Friday after the actor made a divisive comment about California's crime rates. YouTuber Casey Neistat jumped to social media, clearly enraged as he told his Twitter followers that his cars had been broken into the night before. "So our cars got...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Seth Rogen goes viral after shrugging off Los Angeles car burglaries: 'It’s called living in a big city'

Comedic actor Seth Rogen sparked a Twitter frenzy after he shrugged off Los Angeles criminals breaking into cars, suggesting it's simply part of normal life in a big city. The viral uproar began when the "Knocked Up" star reacted to a tweet from YouTube personality Casey Neistat, who wrote on Wednesday, "so our cars got robbed this morning because Los Angeles is a crime riddled 3rd world s---hole of a city" and expressed gratitude toward the LA Police Department for arresting the criminal and retrieving all the stolen belongings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Seth Rogen Says His HBO Max Series ‘Santa Inc’ Has ‘Pissed Off Tens of Thousands of White Supremacists’

Seth Rogen says his new adult stop-motion TV series “Santa Inc” isn’t a hit with the “white supremacist” demographic. “We really pissed off tens of thousands of white supremacists with our new show #SantaInc which is now available on HBOMAX! (Please read the responses to this tweet for confirmation),” Rogen tweeted at 4:32 p.m. PT Thursday, the day the series launched.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy