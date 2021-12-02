Seth Rogen says he smoked a "ton of weed" before attending Adele's star-studded CBS concert special

Seth Rogen’s transformation into Weed Daddy is complete, and for that we are grateful. The guy just wants to stay home and make pottery, and since he started showing off his ceramics on social media, fans have been begging to purchase them. Ever giving, Rogen announced earlier this year that he would be selling ceramics (and other home goods) via the cannabis company he founded with Evan Goldberg, HousePlant. And folks, they’re gorgeous. Call it stoner chic. My personal favorite is the cast-iron Pebble Match Strike, which at first glance looks like a fancy paper weight or modern rock cairn but opens to reveal a match holder and ashtray set. (And the cast iron itself doubles as a match strike. Clever.)

