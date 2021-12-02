ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: LA and Chris Taylor Agree to a 4-Year Contract

By Staff Writer
 2 days ago

He's exactly where he wants to be.

With just hours to go until MLB experiences a labor lockout, Andrew Friedman appears to still be wheelin' and dealin'. As reported by Ken Rosenthal, Chris Taylor will be staying in Los Angeles. The Dodgers have agreed to a deal for 4 years and $60 million with a fifth-year option that could bring the total value up to $73 million.

The deal was officially announced by the team just before the MLB lockout took place. In a corresponding move, LA designated infieSheldon Neuse for assignment.

Taylor can play all over the diamond and has had a quality bat since joining up with the Dodgers. He has a .804 OPS over the last 5 years despite strikeout numbers being an issue. During the 2021 season, he hit 20 homers and 73 RBIs which ended up being huge considering so many of his teammates were injured throughout the year.

This deal makes losing Corey Seager a little easier for the Dodgers and Dodger fans alike. Not only does it fill a need with the bat, but it allows for defensive versatility, which is something that Dave Roberts and the team have focused and relied upon for years.

Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. He's back.

