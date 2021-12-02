Acuant Digital Identity Technologies Receive FedRAMP Moderate Provisional Authorization

As a first-of-its-kind platform for the travel industry, PSNGR1 (pronounced passenger one) enables users to book all travel via one profile and interface, making booking processes smarter, more personalised, streamlined, and cost-effective for all industry stakeholders. Key to the platform’s facility and efficiency is TripBoards, which enables users to easily invite fellow travellers – colleagues, friends, or family alike – to collaboratively plan, book and manage all aspects of their trip. With TripBoards, travellers have access to a robust inventory of travel options to select from that can be shared with multiple parties at once and a library of existing TripBoards that serve as inspiration for future itineraries. PSGNR1 also provides access to the latest NDC content suitable for TakeTwo clients on both sides of the Atlantic.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO