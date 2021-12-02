ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Acuant Digital Identity Technologies Receive FedRAMP Moderate Provisional Authorization

By Angeline Leishman
ExecutiveBiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFraud prevention company Acuant has secured provisional authorities under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for three of its cloud-based digital identity offerings. The Los...

blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
ExecutiveBiz

BAE Systems, Air Force Work on Compass Call Tech for Next-Gen EW Aircraft

BAE Systems has cross-decked its airborne tactical electromagnetic attack weapon system with the U.S. Air Force’s new EC-37B Baseline 4 electronic warfare aircraft in line with the company’s collaboration with the service branch. The Compass Call EW system will feature an upgraded capability to integrate with third-party applications in an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
biometricupdate.com

The complexities of a digital identity network

Although we don’t give it much thought, every interaction we participate in online is underpinned by the concept of trust and safety. Establishing trust and safety ensures that legitimate individuals can interact safely online while concurrently blocking nefarious actors from perpetrating harmful activities. This is critical for every organization with a stake in onboarding and serving users.
INTERNET
simpleflying.com

Data And Digital Technologies Will Change The Airline Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we fly. Digital health passports, testing, vaccinated travel lanes and queues are physical manifestations of that. But there’s another revolution underway, one less immediately obvious to passengers but nonetheless important. Data and digital technologies are reshaping the aviation landscape and changing the way...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

TakeTwo announces PSNGR1 as digital booking tool on the TMC’s technology roadmap

As a first-of-its-kind platform for the travel industry, PSNGR1 (pronounced passenger one) enables users to book all travel via one profile and interface, making booking processes smarter, more personalised, streamlined, and cost-effective for all industry stakeholders. Key to the platform’s facility and efficiency is TripBoards, which enables users to easily invite fellow travellers – colleagues, friends, or family alike – to collaboratively plan, book and manage all aspects of their trip. With TripBoards, travellers have access to a robust inventory of travel options to select from that can be shared with multiple parties at once and a library of existing TripBoards that serve as inspiration for future itineraries. PSGNR1 also provides access to the latest NDC content suitable for TakeTwo clients on both sides of the Atlantic.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Identity#Fedramp#System Software
biometricupdate.com

Yoti discusses digital identity use to monitor food and cash rations

Yoti has published the first of six articles looking at the use of digital identities in different humanitarian settings. Specifically, the initial piece looks at the potential benefit of using digital ID technologies to monitor food and cash rations in northern Mozambique. In it, Yoti’s Head of Social Purpose Ken...
INTERNET
datasciencecentral.com

DSC Weekly Digest 23 Nov 2021: Moving Towards Digital Identity

This morning, I downloaded an app that puts my vaccination record on my phone, including the two Covid-19 vaccinations I received earlier this year. What drove me to do so was simple - Washington State is now under a vaccine mandate, meaning that you cannot sit down in a restaurant without some proof of vaccination. I have my card, but it's definitely getting dog-eared, and increasingly, my identity is tied up with my phone, which is also both fingerprint and PIN secured.
HEALTH
biometricupdate.com

Fourthline report warns of identity verification technologies causing more manual reviews

Banks and fintechs are dedicating between three and five percent of their overall compliance cost to the digital identity verification technologies they use to meet their high compliance requirements, according to newly-released data from Fourthline. The fraud prevention and compliance provider’s white paper on ‘The Digital KYC Paradox’ indicates that...
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

FTE Biometrics & Digital Identity Summit

The FTE Biometrics & Digital Identity Summit is a dedicated session at the 15th anniversary Future Travel Experience Global event. This special summit will bring together industry leaders from Lufthansa, Delta Air Lines, TSA, U.S. CBP, APEX, Star Alliance, NEC, SITA, Mastercard and many more pioneers in this space, who will lead the conversation on how we can successfully combine all the necessary elements to facilitate and scale new digital identity and biometric efforts globally. Additionally, the session will be complemented by a CBP workshop, at which experts from CBP, TSA and guest speakers will lead in-depth technical sessions in an interactive environment on the best approaches to rolling out a biometrics program, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Technology
thepaypers.com

Digital Identity to be an important requirement post-Covid

IiDENTIFii, a South Africa-base digital identity solutions company, has presented the importance of digital identity post-Covid, following digital adoption and developments. Juniper Research in its 2020-2025 Digital Identity Market Summary estimates that digital identity apps will exceed 6,2 billion by 2025 from a 2020 base of 1 billion. Having recognised the need for remote biometric identity authentication locally, iiDENTIFii has developed technology that provides proven biometric liveness, facial verification, and validates data through secure triangulated authentication.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Los Angeles Business Journal

GB Group Acquires Acuant for $736 Million

Acuant Inc., a Westchester-based identity verification firm, was acquired by U.K.-based GB Group for a cash-free, debt-free enterprise value of $736 million. The Nov. 18 deal will combine the companies’ product portfolios to provide end-to-end capabilities and an enhanced technology platform that will support both companies’ existing networks of partners and customers. The companies manage billions of global transactions across multiple industry sectors.
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

Agile Defense Receives $50M Army Contract for IT Services

Agile Defense has secured a more than five-year, $50 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army for information technology support services, cybersecurity as well as information assurance and information systems security. The Reston, Virginia-based contractor was tasked to support enterprise network, IT systems design, integration or consolidation, training and systems...
RESTON, VA
smarteranalyst.com

GE Healthcare Unveils Digital Technologies to Solve Healthcare Issues

GE Healthcare, the healthcare subsidiary of multinational conglomerate General Electric Company (GE), recently revealed a line of innovative digital products to address widespread issues in the healthcare sector. The solutions include patient screening, diagnostics, therapy planning, guidance and monitoring. The AI solutions for the healthcare industry are aimed at increasing...
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

CrowdStrike Platform to Help CISA Strengthen Agencies’ Endpoint Security

A CrowdStrike-built platform was selected by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for use in ensuring the security of civilian networks in support of an executive order prioritizing endpoint detection and response. CrowdStrike Falcon is one of the chosen endpoint security platforms that will support CISA’s efforts in defending critical...
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

IARPA, Army Research Office Seek Data Analytics Architectures Under AGILE Program

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity and the U.S. Army Research Office have released a new broad agency announcement for computer architectures capable of addressing challenges in defense and intelligence data analysis. The Advanced Graphic Intelligence Logical computing Environment program will focus on research and development of intelligent mechanisms meant...
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

CISA Requests Info on Protective Email Service

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released a request for information detailing a need to secure the email traffic running through the government’s federal civilian executive branch domain enterprise. In a Nov. 23 sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov, CISA said it seeks a commercial cloud-based protective email service...
INTERNET
ExecutiveBiz

Verizon Secures 2 EIS Task Orders to Support DOE’s Digital Modernization Efforts; Jennifer Chronis Quoted

Verizon‘s public sector business has booked two contract awards, worth a total of $34.6 million, from the Department of Energy in support of its digital modernization efforts. The task orders, awarded through the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle, cover voice and data services across multiple DOE facilities...
WASHINGTON, DC
Times Union

The Different Ways Artificial Intelligence Solves Real-World Digital Identity Challenges

Javelin's 2020 Identity Fraud Survey revealed the total cost of identity fraud in 2019 to be about $16.9 billion. This cost incorporates data breaches, fines from privacy regulations like CCPA and GDPR and lost or damaged resources. Due to these imminent risks, the need to reliably authenticate the identities of users is crucial in your security infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
ExecutiveBiz

1st Edge to Develop AI Tech for Missile Defense Under Army SBIR Contract

1st Edge was tapped by the U.S. Army to continue developing artificial intelligence-powered software under a $9.7 million small business contract that seeks to support the technology’s potential application to missile defense. The company said Monday it will further work on the Pragmatic AI and New Technology program, which automates...
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

DOJ Launches Market Research for Asset Forfeiture Investigative Support Services

The Department of Justice has issued a request for information on potential contractors that could provide investigative, analytical, technical and legal professional services in support of the Asset Forfeiture Program. DOJ intends to meet the asset forfeiture management staff’s requirements through a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, according to a sources sought...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy