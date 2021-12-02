Acuant Digital Identity Technologies Receive FedRAMP Moderate Provisional Authorization

The FTE Biometrics & Digital Identity Summit is a dedicated session at the 15th anniversary Future Travel Experience Global event. This special summit will bring together industry leaders from Lufthansa, Delta Air Lines, TSA, U.S. CBP, APEX, Star Alliance, NEC, SITA, Mastercard and many more pioneers in this space, who will lead the conversation on how we can successfully combine all the necessary elements to facilitate and scale new digital identity and biometric efforts globally. Additionally, the session will be complemented by a CBP workshop, at which experts from CBP, TSA and guest speakers will lead in-depth technical sessions in an interactive environment on the best approaches to rolling out a biometrics program, and more.
