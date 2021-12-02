ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookie Day Celebration at Pieology

Yes Weekly
 2 days ago

Pieology is celebrating National Cookie Day December 4th with the return of...

www.yesweekly.com

kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
bakemag.com

Insomnia Cookies unveils filled cookie for National Cookie Day

Insomnia Cookies has announced the debut of the Filled Chocolate Chunk Cookie, just in time for National Cookie Day on Saturday, December 4. This limited-edition treat, a first-of-its kind menu item for the late-night bakery chain, takes chocolate indulgence to the next level with a Chocolate Chunk cookie stuffed with Insomnia’s Chocolate Cookie Butter and loaded with chocolate chunks. The cookie will be available throughout the month of December.
FOOD & DRINKS
advocatemag.com

Free cookie on national cookie day at this Texas cookie company

A Texas-based cookie retailer offers one free cookie per person on national cookie day this weekend. Tiff’s Treats, which has a location on Fort Worth Avenue, will give a warm chocolate chip cookie to anyone who visits their locations on Saturday, Dec. 4. The company will also award 10 deliveries...
TEXAS STATE
franchising.com

Subway® Launches Cookieway for National Cookie Day

Subway’s new pop-up location in NYC celebrates a fan-favorite with an immersive, flavor-filled experience and a special, cookie-only menu. November 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // MILFORD, Conn. - Subway is making cookie fans’ dreams a reality with Cookieway, the brand’s first-ever pop-up restaurant dedicated exclusively to Subway’s signature dessert and one of its most popular menu items. For a limited time, customers can indulge in the irresistible tastes of their favorite Subway cookies, enjoy limited-edition classics or try new flavors exclusive to the pop-up, like Double Chocolate and M&M®.
RESTAURANTS
phillytrib.com

Did you know: National Cookie Day (Dec. 4)

Snickerdoodles are a type of drop cookie (where the batter is dropped directly to the baking sheet using a ladle) coated with sugar and cinnamon. They are usually baked for holidays and consumed at room temperature. Chocolate chip cookies are one of the most popular cookies from America. Made of...
RECIPES
The Oregonian

Get a headstart on holiday baking with our 12 Days of Christmas Cookies newsletter

Bring on the gingerbread, sugar, cinnamon, nuts, cranberries and more. It’s holiday baking season. And we’ve got a new recipe newsletter to help you. Our 12 Days of Christmas Cookies newsletter will bring you recipes for a dozen holiday cookies, including tips on how to decorate them. You’ll get one newsletter every day for nine days, with recipes that will be free of charge and yours to keep. (If you don’t get to those String Light Sugar Cookies this year, there’s always next year.)
RECIPES
bakemag.com

Subway introduces cookie-based pop-up restaurant for National Cookie Day

In honor of National Cookie Day on Saturday, December 4, Subway is launching Cookieway, the brand’s first-ever pop-up restaurant dedicated exclusively to Subway’s signature dessert, in New York City. During the December 4 weekend, customers can enjoy limited-edition classics or try new flavors exclusive to the pop-up. There will also...
RESTAURANTS
rwuhawksherald.com

National days to celebrate on December 2

Dec. 2 is a day to celebrate dogs, more specifically mutt dogs. Mutts, or mixed-breeds, are dogs that do not belong to one pure breed and instead are a mixture of multiple breeds. This day is to celebrate the dogs that are a little different but make a family complete. The day can be celebrated by volunteering at a local animal shelter or adopting a mutt dog. Mutts are great companions as they have characteristics from a variety of breeds and each pup is unique. This national day was created in 2005 and has been celebrated on Dec. 2 every year since. It is also celebrated on July 31 of each year.
PETS
FanSided

Cheryl’s Cookies and Harry & David make celebrating National Cookie Day delicious

December 4 is National Cookie Day but we are getting an early start on the deliciousness with the help of Cheryl’s Cookies and Harry & David. I am a big fan of both Harry & David and Cheryl’s Cookies, and during the holidays, they are at the top of my list for sweet treats and even gift giving ideas. But this National Cookie Day, we are also here for the deals and the fact that we can stock up on cookies for our next cookie exchange or holiday party.
FOOD & DRINKS
103.3 WKFR

Crumbl Cookies to Celebrate Grand Opening in Kalamazoo on 12/3

A business claiming to have the "best cookies in the world" is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow, 12/3, in Kalamazoo. The opening was originally teased in April of this year (read more below) but, now...it's finally happening. Crumbl Cookies has quickly grown in popularity with new locations opening across the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Lifehacker

Munch on These National Cookie Day Freebies and Deals

By now, your Thanksgiving leftovers should be gone (or at least safely stored in the freezer), so it’s time to turn your sights toward something else to snack on. Sure, you could go through the hassle of making a batch of homemade cookies to share with your loved one (or with yourself). But why would you do that when you could take advantage of one of the many freebies and deals offered in and around Dec. 4 in celebration of National Cookie Day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Z107.3

What is Maine’s Favorite Cookie? Cookie Day is Saturday

That gooey, messy photo is worth another look. Proof positive that home baking is the true way to go. Especially when it comes to cookies. However, there is a reason that grocery stores devote almost an entire aisle to various brands of cookies. Tomorrow is Cookie Day. Lots call it...
MAINE STATE
wbrz.com

Seasonal dessert returns to McDonald's menu for limited time

As winter approaches, the blustery weather heralds the return of seasonal favorites. Specialty hot chocolates and warm desserts reappear on menus, and McDonald's menu is no different. According to CNN, the popular fast food restaurant is bringing its Holiday Pie back for a limited time, in select U.S. regions. McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS

