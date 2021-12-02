Saints vs Titans Week 10 | Titans Blitz

The New Orleans Saints are continuing to churn their depth chart, with the Times-Picayune. Advocate’s Luke Johnson reporting that the team signed free agent linebacker Sharif Finch to their practice squad. Before making the jump to the NFL, Finch tied a school record for the most games played in Temple Owls history (53). He initially signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and has seen two stints there while also playing for the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, and Las Vegas Raiders at different points in his pro career.
