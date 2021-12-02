Saints vs Titans Week 10 | Titans Blitz

Even with two first-place teams on their bye week, the stage is set for Week 12 of the NFL season to be one of the most pivotal weeks of the year. As the Chiefs and Cardinals enjoy some time off, the rest of the NFL’s division leaders enter critical matchups. The Patriots face the Titans with the No. 1 seed in the AFC up for grabs. The Packers and Rams will do the same for NFC positioning. Tampa Bay is tasked with stopping the red-hot Colts. Baltimore must fend off the division-rival Browns on Sunday Night Football.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO