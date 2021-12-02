ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints vs Titans Week 10 | Titans Blitz

Kentucky New Era
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLance Smith previews Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at...

www.kentuckynewera.com

FanSided

3 pending NOLA Saints free agents that won’t be back in 2022

The NOLA Saints have a lot of problems to address this offseason. They’ll see some key players hit free agency and with all of the financial issues they currently have, it’s a good bet that NOLA will have to part with some players they’d probably like to keep around. Here...
NFL
NBC Sports

Week 12 picks: Titans vs. Patriots, Rams vs. Packers, and more

Even with two first-place teams on their bye week, the stage is set for Week 12 of the NFL season to be one of the most pivotal weeks of the year. As the Chiefs and Cardinals enjoy some time off, the rest of the NFL’s division leaders enter critical matchups. The Patriots face the Titans with the No. 1 seed in the AFC up for grabs. The Packers and Rams will do the same for NFC positioning. Tampa Bay is tasked with stopping the red-hot Colts. Baltimore must fend off the division-rival Browns on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
NOLA.com

Derry’s NFL Week 12 Picks: Saints fall to Buffalo Bills; Titans upset Patriots

It's Thanksgiving week, which means we don't have a whole lot of time to chat with three games coming up - beginning in the morning. We know all about Aunt Mabel's pies and how Drunk Joe will go on and on about how the Chargers really ticked him off last Sunday night and how Uncle Who Dat, well, Uncle Who Dat is having a really rough time right now.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints practice squad signs ex-Jets, Titans linebacker Sharif Finch

The New Orleans Saints are continuing to churn their depth chart, with the Times-Picayune. Advocate’s Luke Johnson reporting that the team signed free agent linebacker Sharif Finch to their practice squad. Before making the jump to the NFL, Finch tied a school record for the most games played in Temple Owls history (53). He initially signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and has seen two stints there while also playing for the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, and Las Vegas Raiders at different points in his pro career.
NFL
Kentucky New Era

3 Saints starters questionable for game vs. Cowboys, 3 others ruled out

METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints might have a couple key offensive players back in the fold Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys — and then again, they may not. Running back Alvin Kamara, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and left tackle Terron Armstead are all questionable with knee injuries for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton Rocks Massive Ring At Rams Game To Kick Off Wedding Week

There might be an explanation for Matthew Stafford's wild interceptions Sunday night ... 'cause Paris Hilton was rocking her big ass engagement ring in a field box at the Rams game -- and that diamond was dancing!!!. Okay, so obviously, the ring had zero impact on the Rams losing big...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad. For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson has message for Seahawks fans

The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing the playoffs for just the second time since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012, but the star quarterback does not seem to be hitting the panic button. A day after Seattle’s 17-15 loss to Washington, Wilson took to Twitter with what appeared...
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
