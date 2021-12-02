ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabrina Elba Dazzles In A Gorgeous Gucci Frock At M2M's 20th Anniversary Gala

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


The always gorgeous and forever graceful Sabrina Elba attended the mothers2mothers 20th Anniversary Gala at Outernet London on December 1, 2021 in London, England. Draped in a black Gucci sheer low-cut top partnered with a purple sequins skirt, the wife to Idris Elba looked like a work of art.

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


The m2m organization has a mission to end the AIDS virus and create bright futures for women and children of sub-Saharan Africa. This year, the annual event was presented in partnership with Gucci, Chime for Change, and the Adot Foundation.

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


Elba is no stranger to making statements on the red carpet. Her style is extremely classic, refined, and timeless. Just a few days ago, she gave an effortless slay at the 2021 Fashion Awards.

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


How amazing does she look in this custom Black David Koma gown? She accessorized with long black gloves, diamond bracelets, and her long hair cascading down her back. From the impeccable tailoring to the simplicity of the look, Elba created a seamless glam moment like only she can do. What do you think? Do you love Sabrina Elba’s red carpet style?

