Louie Ray ft. Dave East "Today," Drag-On "Part 40 Freestyle" & More | Daily Visuals 12.1.21

Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago
Taking a page out of Benny The Butcher’s book for hustlers, Dave East’s been making the rounds recently with the guest features to keep his name buzzing and his pen sharp and today once again popped up when you least expected him.

Linking up with Flint, Michigan artist Louie Ray for the visuals to “Today,” Dave East welcomes Louie to the City That Never Sleeps with open arms and a fancy dinner in which Louie seemingly added bacon strips to his glass of water. Bobby Shmurda was there too so it might’ve been a prison acquired meal tip or something. Just sayin.’

Drag-On meanwhile continues to show and prove that he’s still got that fire and in his clip to “Part 40” drops all the bars to show and prove he’s still got heat while standing outside.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from OT The Real featuring Millyz, Duke Deuce, and more.

LOUIE RAY FT. DAVE EAST – “TODAY”

DRAG-ON – “PART 40 FREESSTYLE”

OT THE REAL FT. MILLYZ – “GO TO WAR”

DUKE DEUCE – “I AIN’T WORRED ABOUT IT”

MAVADO FT. IWAATA, BLACKSHADOW & MANSION RECORDS – “READY FI DEM”

$NOT – “GO”

LILCJ KASINO FT. TRAPBOY FREDDY – “NO CURE”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “LIKE THAT”

NICKI NICOLE & RAUW ALEJANDRO – “SABE”

MONEY MAN – “NUMB TO THE PAIN”

Louie Ray ft. Dave East “Today,” Drag-On “Part 40 Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 12.1.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

