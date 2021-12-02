ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Parker Shares Simple Safety Tips To Use While Holiday Shopping | Get Up! Exclusive

By Justin Thomas | Digital Producer
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGxDI_0dCSPfla00


Cole Parker, the CEO & founder of Diva’s In Defense training, joined Erica & Griff to share a few simple safety tips that we can all use during this time of the year.

Being it’s the holiday season, and many people will be out shopping and enjoying parties, it’s more important now than ever to be safe! Cole offers up safety tips for shopping, going to the ATM, the importance of having a list, locking your doors and so much more.

One piece of advice he offers up is something as simple as “have a shopping partner,” which allows you to always have someone watching your back at all times.

Next he explains what situational awareness is, and gives a few examples of why this is such a pivotal trait to have. By definition, situational awareness is ” the perception of environmental elements and events with respect to time or space, the comprehension of their meaning, and the projection of their future status.”

Take a listen to the full conversation so you and your family will have a wonderful, but safe, holiday season!

