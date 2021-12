After 136 moves and seven hours and 45 minutes of play, Magnus Carlsen pulled off a feat unseen at the World Chess Championships for five years: He won a game. The four-time defending champion took a commanding 3.5-2.5 lead over Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi on Friday after winning a seemingly interminable game that will go down as one of the greatest of (at least) the modern era. The game ended just after midnight in Dubai after starting at 4:30 p.m. local time, making it the longest game by both moves and time in chess World Championships history, as well as the first game of the modern championship era to start and end on different days.

