Da Jig?: DaBaby Hasn’t Donated A Single Cent To HIV/AIDS Organizations After Meetings: Report

By Easy Money Typer
 2 days ago

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

DaBaby is looking real funny in the light right now.

The problematic North Carolina rapper promised HIV/AIDS organizations to support them after his head*ss comments during his Rolling Loud Miami set. Still, some of those charities have spotted da jig, according to a report.

After being defiant and ignorant in his ways when he was first met with backlash, DaBaby finally apologized and met with several HIV/AIDS organizations. He expressed he wanted to get more education on HIV/AIDS and how it affects those impacted by the virus. At the time, he also issued his third apology, seemingly showing he was, in fact, sorry for his inflammatory comments. Keep in mind this happened after da cancellation and being dropped by numerous music festivals.

The Daily Beast decided to follow up with an investigative report on Wednesday (Dec.2) which happens to be Worlds AIDS Day, to see if DaBaby honored his word, and sadly he has not. According to the report, the rapper has ghosted three organizations and has not donated a single dime to them after his initial promise.

“Since then, we have not received any outreach, partnership, or funding from DaBaby,” Pavni Guharoy at the Black AIDS Institute revealed to The Daily Beast. “The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and other people of color-led HIV organizations.”

DaBaby has been the subject of conversation lately due to his fallout with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his most recent child, DaniLeigh. He also hopped on Instagram and got candid about how he dealt with his father committing suicide at the height of his career.

We shall see if the DaBaby keeps his word and opens up his wallet for those HIV/AIDS organizations.

Photo: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Da Jig?: DaBaby Hasn’t Donated A Single Cent To HIV/AIDS Organizations After Meetings: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

NewsBreak
