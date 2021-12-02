Algeria's 2019 Hydrocarbons Law Two Years On

While some IOC's are pulling back from exploration, Petronas is pushing forward with a second high impact well within the Gabonese deep waters following the Boudji discovery in 2018. The Jove Marine well was spudded in early November 2021 and it will test a four-way dip closure in the pre-salt Gamba and Dentale formations in the distal portion of the Lower Congo Basin. With a minimum economic field size estimated at 150 MMbbls of oil at USD$ 70/bbl and the improved chances of an oil-mature source rock following the Ivela discovery, the well, if successful, will further confirm the potential of the pre-salt in the deepwater areas of the basin. The eight additional prospects within the block have a combined estimated 8.7 Bboe in place and may provide significant upside within the block.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO