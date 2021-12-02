ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Algeria's 2019 Hydrocarbons Law Two Years On

ihsmarkit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlgeria's Law No. 19-13 of 11 December 2019 had the primary goal of spurring investment in the hydrocarbon sector. In the years leading up to 2019, Algeria had not been able to attract significant hydrocarbon investment because prospective contractors did not see the country's oil and gas regulatory and fiscal framework...

ihsmarkit.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Algeria’s top parties keep power in local elections

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The parties of Algeria’s ruling majority dominated local and regional elections while Islamist parties saw their support diminish. The head of the election authority announced the results Tuesday evening. Saturday’s elections came amid widespread worry and frustration over rising prices for basic goods, housing and health care. The long-ruling FLN party won the most seats in town halls around Africa’s largest country, followed by allied party RND. Widespread disillusionment kept turnout low, at 34-36%. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune framed the voting as the final step in a process of renewing politics after his predecessor was ousted in pro-democracy protests.
WORLD
AFP

Algeria's poor fret over plan to slash subsidies on basic goods

Algeria plans to scrap its generous state subsidies on basic goods that have long helped maintain social peace but strained state budgets as energy revenues have fallen.  Algeria's subsidy system has been financed by energy exports that account for about 95 percent of foreign revenues and 60 percent of its budget.
WORLD
OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algeria#Nationalization#Infrastructure#Hydrocarbon#Petroleum Revenue Tax#Irh#Inter Alia#Psc#Rsc
Reuters

Japan PM seeks to boost workers' wages, defence capability

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed on Monday to ensure workers' wage hikesto protect the economy from rising global inflation, while strengthening the country's defences as it deals with an assertive China and unpredictable North Korea. Kishida made the remarks on the opening day of...
BUSINESS
AFP

Governments help arms firms avoid Covid slump: report

The world's biggest weapons manufacturers largely avoided the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 and recorded a growth in profits last year for the sixth year in a row, according to a report published on Monday. Governments around the world have continued to buy arms during the pandemic and some also passed measures to help their big weapons firms, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Overall, the 100 top weapons firms saw their profits rise by 1.3 percent on 2019 to a record $531 billion, despite the global economy contracting by more than three percent. "Military manufacturers were largely shielded by sustained government demand for military goods and services," said SIPRI researcher Alexandra Marksteiner in the institute's annual assessment of arms companies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
24/7 Wall St.

Post-COP26 pushback threatens climate goals, plus, new EU hydrogen target

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially closed this week, with 21 named storms (the third highest on record), seven hurricanes, and four major hurricanes. Yale Climate Connections, in a great piece headlined Top-10 weirdest things about the bonkers 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, quotes researcher Brian McNoldy: “This has never happened before, not […]
ENVIRONMENT
ihsmarkit.com

Banking risk monthly outlook: December 2021

Our banking risk experts provide insight into events impacting the financial sector in emerging markets in December. Effect of higher funding costs in Pakistan and Sri Lanka on credit growth. Developments in Turkey's banking sector owing to a lack of monetary policy independence and continued lira weakness. Imposition of additional...
BUSINESS
ihsmarkit.com

The gas price spike has incentivized Norwegian upstream producers with midstream assets to minimize ethane recovery, but US imports continue

Upstream producers and midstream natural gas liquids (NGL-) operators and asset owners in Norway are reducing ethane recovery from natural gas and have temporarily suspended ethane exports to Sweden and Belgium. Recent high natural gas prices in Europe greatly incentivize ethane rejection to boost natural gas production and natural gas sales in the form of rejected ethane. Norwegian authorities have limited short- term expansions of natural gas production, so ethane rejection is a way to increase natural gas production in the short term to support the current European natural gas supply shortage. Ethane recovery and ethane exports from this producing area are likely to resume once natural gas markets in Europe return to more normal conditions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ihsmarkit.com

Jove Marine – Gabon’s deepwater, high impact well

While some IOC's are pulling back from exploration, Petronas is pushing forward with a second high impact well within the Gabonese deep waters following the Boudji discovery in 2018. The Jove Marine well was spudded in early November 2021 and it will test a four-way dip closure in the pre-salt Gamba and Dentale formations in the distal portion of the Lower Congo Basin. With a minimum economic field size estimated at 150 MMbbls of oil at USD$ 70/bbl and the improved chances of an oil-mature source rock following the Ivela discovery, the well, if successful, will further confirm the potential of the pre-salt in the deepwater areas of the basin. The eight additional prospects within the block have a combined estimated 8.7 Bboe in place and may provide significant upside within the block.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ihsmarkit.com

Global manufacturing buoyed by rising Asian output, but supply shortage and price gauges hold close to recent highs

Worldwide manufacturing output growth remained subdued in November as ongoing near-record supply shortages were accompanied by a slowing of demand growth. Existing shortages were exacerbated by an unprecedented surge in safety stock building as producers grew concerned over further supply constraints amid rising COVID-19 worries, leading to yet another steep increase in goods prices.
ECONOMY
The Independent

India’s parliament passes bill officially repeals controversial farm laws after year of protests

The Indian parliament has officially repealed the controversial farm laws that triggered the longest-running protest in the country, forcing the Narendra Modi government to agree to the demands of farmers. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was introduced on Monday, days after Mr Modi surprisingly announced he was halting the proposed reforms because his government was “not able to convince farmers”. The unpopular reforms were mired in controversy even as they were being scrapped, as they were repealed without any discussion in parliament.After the bill was introduced in the BJP-controlled Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy