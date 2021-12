Thanksgiving is an incredible time of the year to bring family and friends together with a fabulous meal. The thing is, what if we could make the food even better. Ok, this might start some controversy, but honestly, turkey is a Thanksgiving dinner of the past, and we need to go forth and make something that that is even better. So this year, I will be preparing a standing rib roast instead of a turkey, and I am excited.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO