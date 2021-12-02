ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood Drive on Friday 12/3/21 at Village Centers in Kingwood

kingwood.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlood Drive on Friday 12/3/21 at Village Centers in Kingwood. The Village Centers is proud to partner...

www.kingwood.com

WVNS

Red Cross hosting Black Friday blood drive at Crossroads Mall

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Crossroads mall on Friday, November 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Red Cross is currently facing its worst blood shortage in almost ten years, and they’re counting on members of the community to donate blood and help get that […]
CHARITIES
The Recorddelta

United Hospital Center hosts blood drive at The Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT — United Hospital Center (UHC) is partnering with Vitalant (formerly Central Blood Bank) to host a community blood drive on December 1, 2021 at The Bridge Sports Complex on Court 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Bridge is located at 400 Forrester Blvd in Bridgeport. To support safe social distancing, all prospective blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by phone at 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or online donateblood.centralbloodbank.org by searching with Group Code W4310001.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
#Kingwood#Blood#Gulf Coast#The Village Centers
Springfield News Sun

Community Blood Center drives slated for December

Holiday season is an important time to donate, center says. Community Blood Center will host multiple blood drives in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties in December. Blood drives will occur at the following locations and dates:. Champaign community monthly blood drive: Dec. 8 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
climaterwc.com

Hillsdale Shopping Center to host Vitalant Blood Drive amid critical shortage

Amid a critical blood shortage, the Hillsdale Shopping Center will host a Vitalant Blood Drive this Friday, Dec. 3. “Type O, the most transfused blood type, is at its lowest level in 2021,” officials said. “Every three seconds someone in America needs blood, and 100 percent of the blood supply comes from donors.”
SAN MATEO, CA
Washingtonian.com

Maryland House Burns Down After Owner Tries to Smoke Out Snakes

A house near Poolesville burned down on November 23 after the homeowner attempted to smoke out a den of snakes, reports the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. Although the story sounds like a biblical scene (serpents! flames!), the incident occurred in modern-day Maryland. According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire’s public information officer Pete Piringer, the owner of the house was attempting to use smoke from coals to banish the snakes. However, the plan went awry when the coals sparked a fire that engulfed the house, causing more than $1 million in damage.
MARYLAND STATE
