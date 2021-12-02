Blood Drive on Friday 12/3/21 at Village Centers in Kingwood

BOSTON (CBS) — MGH Revere Food Pantry’s mission is to help feed people and do it in the healthiest way possible. They want to food insecurity, but on top of that, they want to address nutrition-related chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. In trying to combat this, the Food Pantry gives out free planted-based foods to patients served by the MGH Revere Healthcare Center. WBZ-TV’s Liam Martin speaks with Dr. Jacob Mirsky, Medical Director of the MGH Revere Food Pantry in the video above about their mission, why they’re addressing nutrition, the amount of food they’ve given out since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and more. For more information and to donate money to the cause, visit the MGH Revere Food Pantry’s website.

