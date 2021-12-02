ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Shmurda Is Upset He Doesn’t Have “Control” Of His Music

Z1079
 2 days ago

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

For years Hip-Hop heads were awaiting the return of Bobby Shmurda with hopes that he’d bring back the real and raw rap that the game’s been desperately yearning for.

Months after his release all we’ve gotten from Bobby is dance music, dance moves, and tweets of his need for sex therapy. Needless to say, we’ve been a tad bit disappointed and Bobby seems to be frustrated himself with his as he posted and then deleted a message on social media in which he complained that he wasn’t in control of his music.

Obviously Bobby Shmurda’s been hearing the murmurs about his lack of musical content since his release from prison and took to Instagram to vent his frustration with his label situation writing, “I ain’t been in charge of my music since I was 19 years old and I just turned 27 and honestly idk when sh*t dropping. So don’t ask me shit go ask them mf’s since they wanna control everything!!!!!!!”

At 19-years-old, Bobby burst onto the scene with his 2014 smash hit “Hot Ni**a” which led to his deal with Epic Records. Unfortunately not too long after that Bobby and his crew ended up getting taken down by police and ended up doing 7 years in prison for conspiracy and weapons possession. Since his release this past February the man has been more visible on social media than he has been on the music scene even though he signed a management deal with Roc Nation and apparently it’s due to whoever’s calling the shots in the background.

Hopefully someone got the message and will be moved to release some more Bobby Shmurda music because his “Cartier Lens” and “Splash” tracks just aren’t hitting right now.

Bobby Shmurda Is Upset He Doesn’t Have “Control” Of His Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com

