Frederick County rural legacy area granted $1.5 million

A rural legacy area in Frederick County will receive $1.5 million in grants as part of the state’s 2022 Rural Legacy Program, according to a county news release.

The funding will benefit Frederick County’s Mid-Maryland Frederick-Carrollton Manor Rural Legacy Area. Within the county, more than 6,700 acres have been permanently preserved through the state program, according to the release, and a total of more than 66,000 acres are preserved under the Frederick County Agricultural Land Preservation Program.

Maryland’s Rural Legacy Program partners with local governments and private land trust sponsors across the state to protect and preserve large, contiguous tracts of agricultural and forested land from development. State lawmakers have appropriated more than $26 million for the program.

Additional information about the Rural Legacy Program and other agricultural preservation programs in the county can be found on the county’s website, FrederickCountyMD.gov, under "Planning & Permitting" and then “Agricultural Preservation.”