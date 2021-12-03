ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County rural legacy area granted $1.5 million

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 1 day ago

A rural legacy area in Frederick County will receive $1.5 million in grants as part of the state’s 2022 Rural Legacy Program, according to a county news release.

The funding will benefit Frederick County’s Mid-Maryland Frederick-Carrollton Manor Rural Legacy Area. Within the county, more than 6,700 acres have been permanently preserved through the state program, according to the release, and a total of more than 66,000 acres are preserved under the Frederick County Agricultural Land Preservation Program.

Maryland’s Rural Legacy Program partners with local governments and private land trust sponsors across the state to protect and preserve large, contiguous tracts of agricultural and forested land from development. State lawmakers have appropriated more than $26 million for the program.

Additional information about the Rural Legacy Program and other agricultural preservation programs in the county can be found on the county’s website, FrederickCountyMD.gov, under "Planning & Permitting" and then “Agricultural Preservation.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

What we know about the victims of the Michigan school shooting

An athlete on the honor roll, an artist looking forward to college, a bowling team co-captain and a freshman with a "kind heart" were killed in a Michigan school shooting this week. Seven others were also wounded and are in varying conditions as a result of what Oxford High School called a "horrific tragedy."
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Trust#Mid Maryland#The Rural Legacy Program#Frederickcountymd Gov
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
3K+
Followers
207
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy