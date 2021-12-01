ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Education Station: Mental health services for college students

WKYC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic caused stress and anxiety...

www.wkyc.com

CBS New York

Educator Walking Across Suffolk County To Bring Attention To Students’ Mental Health During COVID Pandemic

NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island educator is on a mission to bring attention to students’ mental health during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s doing it in dramatic fashion by walking hundreds of miles across Suffolk County this week, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday. Jeremy Thode has a lot of ground to cover. He’s walking a big message into all 59 high schools in Suffolk County. He’s being met with cheers, applause and even marching bands as he marches 300 miles in six days. “I walked from Center Moriches to Eastport-South Manor to William Floyd to Bellport to Patchogue-Medford,” Thode said. That was just...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Model D

Michigan schools adopt new software to expand mental health services

This article is part of State of Health, a series about how Michigan communities are rising to address health challenges. It is made possible with funding from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. Thanks to expanded funding, more Michigan schools are supporting their students' mental and behavioral health. However, managing mental...
MICHIGAN STATE
#Mental Health Services
powerofpositivity.com

5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH
El Paso News

Firefighter bikes coast to coast to raise money for mental health services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man, a dog and his bike, this unique team is riding 3,700 miles across the country to raise money and awareness about mental health struggles. They’ll be crossing a total of eight states in a route known as the ‘Southern Tier’ which starts in San Diego, California and finishes in St. Augustine, Florida.
EL PASO, TX
NJ.com

Huntedon Central H.S. receives grant for mental health education program

The National Council for Mental Wellbeing, in partnership with the Born This Way Foundation, has awarded a grant to Hunterdon Central Regional High School for an innovative mental health education program. This program will equip students ages 15-18 with skills to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health...
Daily Lobo

Mental Health Matters: Educators’ mental health worsened by pandemic

What used to be the stable field of education is now revolving around uncontrollable and unknown factors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and educators are suffering because of this. A mental health pandemic lies at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic as educators have been dealing with an increased amount of mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Californian

Mental health, substance abuse services expand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

With an increasing number of people seeking mental health support throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, University Health Services and various other mental health facilities in the city of Berkeley have expanded their services to accommodate more clients. Many individuals have turned to alcohol and other substances to cope...
BERKELEY, CA
lobbyobserver.org

Your Health Matters; Student Athletes Need to Pay Attention to Their Mental Health

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about athletes’ mental health. We have seen professional athletes such as Simone Biles and Naiomi Osaka putting their mental health before their professional careers. People who are committed to getting better at their sport put themselves through a lot of pain both mentally and physically. So how do you become a better student athlete, while also taking care of yourself? There is a way to do this, believe it or not.
MENTAL HEALTH
uwosh.edu

After-hours emergency service added to UW Oshkosh mental health resources

Help is a phone call away—all day, every day—for University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students dealing with a mental health crisis. UWO has partnered with ProtoCall, an after-hours mental health emergency service, to extend the Counseling Center’s capability to assess and provide immediate action in a crisis. Any student may contact...
OSHKOSH, WI
wdrb.com

New crisis help line offers free mental health services for Hoosiers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the last year, people worldwide have used masks to protect their physical health from COVID-19. But therapists say addressing mental health is just as important. So an Indiana state agency created a free help line, connecting people in crisis to mental health counselors. One of...
INDIANA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gloversville Mobile Crisis Unit brings mental health services to schools

The Family Counseling Center in Gloversville provides mental and behavioral health care to patients throughout the region. Its Mobile Crisis Unit takes those services on the road. Jeremy Purtell is the mobile crisis councilor. He can be called to any Fulton County school for a student in distress, whether that...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY

