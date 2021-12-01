Education Station: Mental health services for college students

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about athletes’ mental health. We have seen professional athletes such as Simone Biles and Naiomi Osaka putting their mental health before their professional careers. People who are committed to getting better at their sport put themselves through a lot of pain both mentally and physically. So how do you become a better student athlete, while also taking care of yourself? There is a way to do this, believe it or not.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO