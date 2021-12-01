Education Station: Mental health services for college students

While the silver linings of a global pandemic are few and far between, they do exist. And in Colorado, one such silver lining has been the influx of resources, attention and funding to mental health resources and services, especially for youth. “I think the one shining star of COVID is...
NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island educator is on a mission to bring attention to students’ mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.
He’s doing it in dramatic fashion by walking hundreds of miles across Suffolk County this week, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday.
Jeremy Thode has a lot of ground to cover. He’s walking a big message into all 59 high schools in Suffolk County. He’s being met with cheers, applause and even marching bands as he marches 300 miles in six days.
“I walked from Center Moriches to Eastport-South Manor to William Floyd to Bellport to Patchogue-Medford,” Thode said.
That was just...
This article is part of State of Health, a series about how Michigan communities are rising to address health challenges. It is made possible with funding from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. Thanks to expanded funding, more Michigan schools are supporting their students' mental and behavioral health. However, managing mental...
People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man, a dog and his bike, this unique team is riding 3,700 miles across the country to raise money and awareness about mental health struggles. They’ll be crossing a total of eight states in a route known as the ‘Southern Tier’ which starts in San Diego, California and finishes in St. Augustine, Florida.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools has forged partnerships to help address the mental health issues facing our children. A new addition to the county’s All 4 Youth Program is reaching out to serve the community. They call it ‘Pie With Parents,’ an afterschool event to introduce […]
The National Council for Mental Wellbeing, in partnership with the Born This Way Foundation, has awarded a grant to Hunterdon Central Regional High School for an innovative mental health education program. This program will equip students ages 15-18 with skills to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health...
What used to be the stable field of education is now revolving around uncontrollable and unknown factors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and educators are suffering because of this. A mental health pandemic lies at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic as educators have been dealing with an increased amount of mental health issues.
With an increasing number of people seeking mental health support throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, University Health Services and various other mental health facilities in the city of Berkeley have expanded their services to accommodate more clients. Many individuals have turned to alcohol and other substances to cope...
Recently, there has been a lot of talk about athletes’ mental health. We have seen professional athletes such as Simone Biles and Naiomi Osaka putting their mental health before their professional careers. People who are committed to getting better at their sport put themselves through a lot of pain both mentally and physically. So how do you become a better student athlete, while also taking care of yourself? There is a way to do this, believe it or not.
Help is a phone call away—all day, every day—for University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students dealing with a mental health crisis. UWO has partnered with ProtoCall, an after-hours mental health emergency service, to extend the Counseling Center’s capability to assess and provide immediate action in a crisis. Any student may contact...
The Duke of Cambridge has hailed an "unprecedented agreement" signed by the emergency services to adopt a package of mental health support for their workers. William said the development will send a "powerful message to all emergency responders" that the issue of mental health will remain a "firm priority". Speaking...
The Community Health Clinic has been awarded a grant of $19,250 from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama’s Stringfellow Health Fund. The Pell City Council approved the execution of the agreement to accept the grant. St. Clair Community Health Clinic board member Cristy Daffron shared the need for mental health...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the last year, people worldwide have used masks to protect their physical health from COVID-19. But therapists say addressing mental health is just as important. So an Indiana state agency created a free help line, connecting people in crisis to mental health counselors. One of...
Mental health services in Johnson County got a big boost from grant money recently, making it possible for county commissioners to add more than 14 full time equivalent positions in a variety of capacities. County commissioners voted earlier this month to accept more than $1.9 million in federal, state and...
The A&M-Commerce College of Education and Human Services and the Office of Campus Life and Student Success will host a “Real Talk Workshop” on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 12 p.m. in the Nursing and Health Sciences Building. Students will have the opportunity to engage with college faculty and administrators, and...
The Family Counseling Center in Gloversville provides mental and behavioral health care to patients throughout the region. Its Mobile Crisis Unit takes those services on the road. Jeremy Purtell is the mobile crisis councilor. He can be called to any Fulton County school for a student in distress, whether that...
