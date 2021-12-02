ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Gordon Appoints New Wyoming Supreme Court Judge

By Eve Hamilton
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Mark Gordon has recently appointed John G. Fenn to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Fenn’s appointment fills the open seat left by the retirement of Justice...

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

Wyoming Governor Comments on Biden’s Moratorium on Oil

Governor Mark Gordon has recently responded to the release from the Department of the Interior on Friday in which they report on federal oil and gas leasing and permitting. The Governor has forcefully noted that this unnecessary review was used as an excuse for the Biden Administration’s illegal moratorium on oil and...
WYOMING STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia Supreme Court appoints redistricting map drawers

(The Center Square) – The Virginia Supreme Court appointed two special masters to redraw the state’s Congressional and state legislative maps with unanimous support from the justices. Republican and Democratic legislative leadership provided the justices with a list of nominees who they recommended to draw the maps. One of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Denver Post

Former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hobbs Jr., “a master of water law,” dies at 76

Former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hobbs Jr. died Tuesday after suffering a pulmonary embolism. The 76-year-old retired justice spent decades working in water law, authored several books and wrote poetry. He died two weeks before his 77th birthday with his family at his side, they said in a statement Wednesday sent out by Water Education Colorado, a nonprofit organization he helped found in 2002 that is dedicated to teaching Coloradans about the state’s water issues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
newspressnow.com

Gov. Parson appoints new Audrain County Eastern District Commissioner

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions and filled two county office vacancies. The governor appointed Leslie Meyer, of Benton City, as the Audrain County Eastern District Commissioner. Meyer owns several businesses and her photography work has won the Travel Missouri...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem appoints new warden at the South Dakota State Penitentiary

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has announced several staffing changes at the South Dakota Department of Corrections, including the appointing of a new warden. Noem has appointed Daniel Sullivan to serve as Warden of the South Dakota State Penitentiary, effective December 13. Interim Secretary Tim Reisch will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts appoints new judge for Buffalo, Hall counties

Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Patrick M. Lee of Kearney as District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District, which consists of Buffalo and Hall counties. Lee, 37, has worked in the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office as Deputy County Attorney since May 2011. In that capacity, he has prosecuted all levels of criminal cases. Over the past decade, Lee has served as a special prosecutor on numerous occasions, including appointments in Adams, Dawson, Kearney, and Phelps counties. Additionally, Lee has routinely created and presented continuing education courses.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
NebraskaTV

Gov. Ricketts names Kearney attorney district court judge

KEARNEY, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts has named a Kearney attorney District Court Judge. On Monday, the governor appointed Patrick M. Lee as judge in the Ninth Judicial District, which consists of Buffalo and Hall counties. Lee, 37, has worked in the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office as Deputy County Attorney...
KEARNEY, NE
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem wants to push anti-abortion argument to Supreme Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking a role in a pair of legal battles over abortion access as the U.S. Supreme Court reaches a potentially defining moment on the issue. The Republican governor promised that if South Dakota loses an appeal in a legal...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
clarkstonnews.com

Local judge accepts new appointment

The 52nd District Court 2nd Division of Clarkston announced last week Judge Kelley Kostin has accepted an appointment from Justice Megan Cavanagh of the Michigan Supreme Court as the Michigan State court liaison to the Michigan Tribal State Federal Judicial Forum. The Forum was created in 2014 to provide an...
MICHIGAN STATE
ncpoliticalnews.com

Governor Cooper appoints Superior Court Judge for Mecklenburg County

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Kimberly Best to serve as Superior Court Judge serving Mecklenburg County, Judicial District 26B. She will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of Judge W. Robert Bell. “Judge Best has served the Mecklenburg County community well over the years as...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#New Wyoming Supreme Court#The Wyoming Supreme Court#District Court#Yonkee Toner#Chancery Court#Big Piney High School#The University Of Wyoming
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers Appoints Lori Kornblum To The Court Of Appeals District Il

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced today his appointment of Lori Kornblum to the Court of Appeals District II. The appointment will fill the vacancy being created by Judge Paul F. Reilly’s resignation, effective Jan. 3, 2022. Kornblum will serve a term ending July 31, 2022. “With decades of faithful...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
ccheadliner.com

Christian County judge appointed to higher court

Christian County Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock has been appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. Gov. Mike Parson announced the appointment on Dec. 3. Growcock will succeed Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer, who retired in October. Judge Growcock has served as circuit judge since Jan. 1, 2017. In addition...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
rcnky.com

Covington Attorney Appointed Special Justice at Ky. Supreme Court

A Covington attorney was appointed to serve as a special justice to the Supreme Court of Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear announced the appointment last week. Jennifer Lawrence will represent the Sixth Supreme Court District. Special justices serve at the state supreme court when one or more elected justices recuse themselves...
KENTUCKY STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy