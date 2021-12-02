2022 Mazda 3 Adds Carbon Edition Appearance Package

If you don't read past the headlines, a report from today might have you thinking the ND Miata is ending production. It's not. In an era of vanishing cheap sports cars and seemingly inevitable electrification, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is starting to look like something of a dinosaur. (In some very literal ways; it's an impractical form of transit, but it's a lotta fun to ride in public with a cowboy hat on.) It's not an EV, it's not a hybrid, it's not even turbocharged, and it delivers a delightfully old-school driving experience. As such, its cancellation is starting to seem believable, and in fact, you might've seen a story or two today about how the current-gen ND Miata is finally dying this year. The Drive is happy to report that isn't the case—we confirmed with Mazda that there will be a 2022 Miata, and it'll still be an ND.

