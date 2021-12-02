ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Mazda 3 Adds Carbon Edition Appearance Package

By Joey Capparella
CAR AND DRIVER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback gain the same Carbon Edition trim previously offered on the CX-5 and CX-9. It features Polymetal Grey exterior paint and a red leather interior, along with a few other features. The Carbon Edition costs $27,415 for the sedan and $28,415 for the hatchback....

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

