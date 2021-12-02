ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Back-to-back storms to help replenish snowpack in Northwest

By Alex Sosnowski,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 2 days ago

AccuWeather meteorologists say a shift in the storm track across the northwestern United States will allow storms to trek farther south and target areas that largely missed out on the barrage of drenching, warm storms that produced disastrous flooding in parts of the region and British Columbia, Canada, last month.

This shift in the stormy pattern will also bring the return of colder air which will allow a significant amount of snow to reach the mountains with snowflakes possible at lower elevations.

Seattle is coming off its wettest meteorological fall (September through November) ever with 19.04 inches of rain compared to a normal of 11.63 inches. Portions of British Columbia picked up 2 to 4 times their normal rainfall during November alone, and many streams and rivers have been left swollen from the frequent heavy rain that has saturated the soil. Meanwhile, the warmer air associated with the northern storm track has chewed into the snowpack in the region over intermediate and higher elevations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GM3o1_0dCSHYFh00

A break from major storms will last through the end of this week, but more systems are gathering moisture over the Pacific and will aim not only for the coast but areas farther inland this weekend.

There are some different aspects of this storm compared to some that have come ashore in recent weeks, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson who noted that the storm on deck for later Sunday to Monday is projected to be more spread out and trek farther south than most recent storms.

"The heaviest precipitation will be to the south of the recently hard-hit areas of northern Washington and southern British Columbia," Adamson stated.

A general 1 inch of rain is foreseen from coastal southern British Columbia through much of the Interstate 5 corridor in Washington and Oregon, as well as the northwestern corner of California. About 2-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts can occur along the central British Columbia coast; Vancouver Island, British Columbia; Washington's Olympic Peninsula and the immediate coast of Oregon. As with any storm, locally higher amounts are likely, especially along the lower west-facing slopes of the mountains from western British Columbia to western Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpjnH_0dCSHYFh00

With the new storm slated to arrive late this weekend and continue into early next week, there is the potential for the rain to aggravate saturated soil conditions and high stream levels in British Columbia and northwestern Washington, but far from the extreme of recent weeks. Still, any persistent downpours can lead to isolated flooding and mudslides.

Soil conditions in the Northwest range from excessively wet along the British Columbia and Washington coasts to severe drought in southwestern Oregon and northwestern California and exceptional drought east of the Cascades in southern Washington and much of Oregon, according to the latest United States Drought Monitor map released on Dec. 2.

The recent onslaught of atmospheric river events was associated with unusually warm conditions due to the storm track's placement so far north in British Columbia. Colder air and snow are needed for the Cascades as well as the ranges farther inland over the Northwest, and the storm late this weekend to early next week should oblige as well as a sneaky storm to unfold across the northern tier of the U.S. and the southern tier of Canada during the first part of the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoJPt_0dCSHYFh00

The initial storm has the potential to bring several inches of snow to the northern Washington Cascades as well as the Chimney of Idaho and northwestern Montana through Saturday night. Some of the higher terrains in this zone can pick up a foot of snow. A coating to an inch of snow is expected in Spokane, Washington, from the storm. This snow will come on the heels of high temperatures that were in the 50s and 60s in the region much of this week and will serve as a reality check as colder and more seasonable air sinks southward through a large chunk of the Northwest.

"That first and smaller of the two storms this weekend is likely to cause wintry travel over the northern Washington Cascades," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. Rayno added that people heading over the passes along U.S. Route 2 and Interstate 90 in the Cascades as well as in Idaho and Montana should be prepared for snow-covered roads and delays.

The snow will be intense enough to shovel and plow and could even shut down travel for a time over Stevens and Snoqualmie passes in Washington.

At most lower elevations along the coast in Washington and Oregon, forecasters say this first storm is expected to bring only occasional rain showers and spotty drizzle into Saturday evening. However, just enough cold air may sneak in at the tail end for wet snow to mix in with the rain on the coast north of Seattle and area near and just inland from Vancouver, British Columbia, can pick up a small slushy accumulation of snow.

In terms of snowfall during the second and larger storm from late Sunday to Monday night in the region, the circulation of the system will cause snow levels to vary. At the onset of the storm late Sunday, snow levels are likely to be below most pass levels in the Cascades with a quick accumulation initially. However, a southerly breeze will pull in enough mild air to cause temperatures to rise to near and perhaps a bit above freezing and allow a mixture of rain and snow or a change to all rain for a time late Sunday night and early Monday. Then as the storm pushes inland and northerly breezes bring in colder air, freezing levels will lower and cause a change back to snow over the passes. Untreated wet and slushy areas may freeze.

"The high country of the Cascades is going to be buried with this storm with the potential for a few feet of snow," Rayno said.

Snow from the pair of storms will be a shot in the arm for the ski resorts in the region that took a hit from the recent warm rainstorms, but there is some risk when heavy snow piles up quickly over the high country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5v85_0dCSHYFh00

Any time there are fluctuating snow levels, a heavy amount of snow and varying snow density in the Cascades, there is an increased risk of avalanches with the steep terrain, AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde said.

It is possible that just enough cold air is pulled in during the departing storm early next week for wintry precipitation at low elevations. Rain may transition to snow near sea level in southwestern British Columbia, including the Vancouver area, with the potential for a few centimeters (1-3 inches of snow) from Sunday night to Monday morning. There may even be an attempt for a change to wet snow in Bellingham, Washington, that can leave a small, slushy accumulation and for wet snow to mix in around Seattle by Monday morning.

"Whether there is more or less than a mix of snow or a small amount of slush will depend on the exact track of the storm," Adamson said.

Adamson explained that a track a bit farther south than anticipated could allow temperatures to drop a bit more which could mean more snow is possible in southwestern British Columbia and part of northwestern Washington. However, a slightly farther north track would mean less chance of enough cold air coming in at the last minute for snow near sea level in the same area.

The same storm is forecast to roll southeastward across the intermountain region of the West early next week with some rain and perhaps a bit of snow for Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City. While most of what little precipitation that falls in the Denver area from Monday to Tuesday is likely to be in the form of intermittent rain, it is possible that just enough cold air sneaks in on the backside of the storm later Tuesday into Tuesday evening for a brief period of snow, forecasters say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuXoC_0dCSHYFh00

The Mile High City is experiencing a snow drought and has not received any measurable snow since April 21. This is the latest on record that snow of at least 0.1 of an inch or greater has not been measured, according to the National Weather Service office in Boulder, Colorado. Should snow avoid Denver early next week, the all-time number of days without measurable snow from 1887 could be broken. That year, there was no measurable snow from Mar. 5 through Oct. 25, or 235 consecutive days. As of Dec. 3, the snow drought was at 226 days.

There could be other attempts to end Denver's run of non-measurable snow days next week. An active storm track may set up that would allow storms to dive from the Northwest to the Rockies. The pattern could also bring much-needed rounds of locally heavy snow to parts of the Sierra Nevada, Wasatch and the central Rockies.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

'Dramatic' weather twists may end with snow in parts of Northeast

Mother Nature can’t seem to make up her mind as to whether it is autumn or winter in the Northeast. Despite the winter solstice being less than three weeks away, Americans living in different parts of the country may even have a different opinion of which season seems to be unfolding. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is on the way, and that it may feel like a roller-coaster ride of weather into next week. Buckle up and read on to see what’s on tap for the first weekend of December and beyond.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Record-shattering cold has gripped Alaska and refuses to let go

Much of the U.S. has been experiencing a fall heat wave, but it’s an entirely different story in Alaska. As thermometers continue to display unusually high temperatures for the month of December across the contiguous United States, the states outside of the lower 48 are facing extreme weather situations of their own, from blizzard warnings in Hawaii this weekend to record-shattering low temperatures and blizzard warnings in Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Colorado State
City
Snoqualmie, WA
City
Spokane, WA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
City
Bellingham, WA
AccuWeather

What does it mean when a Kona Low is over Hawaii?

Residents and visitors to Hawaii may have heard the term Kona Low or Kona Storm — a storm that can bring drastic changes to the weather on the Hawaiian Islands, mainly during the winter months, and should always be taken seriously. To break the term Kona Low down to its...
HAWAII STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's white Christmas forecast 2021

'Tis the season to check AccuWeather's white Christmas forecast as long-range meteorologists provide a peek at what the holiday weather could look like and which places have higher-than-normal chances for snow this Christmas. With a growing number of places across the United States getting their first snowflakes of the season,...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
AccuWeather

'Stuff of nightmares' washes ashore on San Diego beach

The monstrous-looking creature startled the beachgoer who discovered it and captivated the throng of onlookers who gathered around to catch of glimpse of the rare animal. A fish that rarely sees the light of day emerged from the ocean last month and gave beachgoers a scary sight for the ages.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AccuWeather

Storm track setup could allow for snow in big cities along East Coast

The Interstate-95 corridor saw a few fleeting chances for snowfall, and even a stray flake or two during November, but nothing measurable, and it seems December will begin in the same manner. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be another opportunity for snowfall in some of the major cities of the coastal Northeast by early next week -- depending on how certain conditions come together.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Fall heat wave broils Los Angeles, interior Southwest

Residents in the Southwest may be flipping the calendars to the typically cooler month of December, but a building dome of high pressure has had different ideas – an autumn heat wave. The blast of record-challenging warmth began over the weekend, and experts say upcoming seasonal winds will only enhance the sweltering conditions. The stretch of record-challenging warmth officially became a heat wave after the high temperatures remained abnormally high for more than two days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Western Washington#Snow Falls#Vancouver Island#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
AccuWeather

Temps to soar in nation's midsection as meteorological winter begins

A big warmup will grip the nation’s midsection just in time for the arrival of meteorological winter, which begins Dec. 1, making for a weather pattern that will be anything but winterlike. Temperatures will soar well above normal, as much as 40 degrees in some areas, as the warmth builds across the central United States, putting some record highs in contention. The warm pattern will continue as Denver remains in an unprecedented snow drought — and AccuWeather forecasters say a localized wind phenomenon could make the temperature rise more extreme in a few spots.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Multiple storms to keep flood risk high in Pacific Northwest

The storm-weary Northwest can’t seem to catch a break as another atmospheric river will cause more soaking rain to impact the region, as well as British Columbia, through this weekend. After months of heat waves and drought, weather in the Pacific Northwest has flipped completely to flooding rain and gusty...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

State park in North Carolina closes as crews battle Pilot Fire

Pilot Mountain State Park in North Carolina was forced to close on Sunday after a wildfire tore through the area, burning nearly 180 acres since Saturday. Pilot Mountain State Park, located in North Carolina, closed on Nov. 28 and will likely remain closed for the rest of the week as fire crews work to contain a wildfire that broke out in the park and has burned nearly 180 acres.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AccuWeather

Surging cold air to trigger accumulating snow in northeastern US

For many, this cold blast will be the most pronounced since last winter. It could also allow snow to reach the ground in some areas for the first time this season. A persistently cold weather pattern in the Northeast in the days after Thanksgiving will make it feel like Christmas has arrived several weeks early, and forecasters are tracking multiple scenarios in which some locations could receive the first snow of the season.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Persistent surge of colder air to raise chances for snow in Northeast

For many, this cold blast will be the most pronounced since last winter. It could also allow snow to reach the ground in some areas for the first time this season. A persistently cold weather pattern in the Northeast in the days after Thanksgiving will make it feel like Christmas has arrived several weeks early, and forecasters are tracking multiple scenarios in which some locations could receive the first snow of the season.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy