LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights inaugural dog calendars will be on sale Friday as part of the team's "Gold Friday" sales. According to the team, the 2022 calendars, which features players from the Golden Knights and dogs available for adoption in Las Vegas, will be sold exclusively at The Arsenal at City National Arena and at T-Mobile Arena on concourse level outside section 11 until the start of the third period of Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO