In response to rising home prices across the US, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will support mortgages up to $1 million beginning January 1st, reports MarketWatch. Conforming loan limits for 2022 will increase to a baseline of $647,200, up nearly $100,000 from 2021, and they will benefit homebuyers in most of the country. The legal limit for high-cost areas is 150% of the total baseline limit, meaning that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could back loans with a value of up to $970,800.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO