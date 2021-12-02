ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Lions Club to ‘Walk N’ Knock’ for Food Donations Saturday in Boistfort Area

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wZcM_0dCSFPx400
FILE PHOTO — Barry Panush, left, and Bill Hunter, of the Boistfort Lions Club, spoke about the club’s history with the Walk-N-Knock program in Lewis County in 2015.

The concept of “Walk N’ Knock” — where volunteers mail out bags to be filled with nonperishables, pick them up and deliver to food banks — was first brought to Lewis County after a Boistfort Lions Club member was inspired by a church in Longview.

Though the program was derailed last year due to COVID, the club will once again collect donations this year, just without the mailed bags. Instead, members will visit as many homes in the Boistfort area as possible beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 4, asking for any nonperishable foods residents might be willing to part with. Food will be donated to the Pe Ell food bank.

Any Boistfort residents who realize their house was missed or who won’t be home Saturday morning can call 360-245-3769.

The Salvation Army and other food bank programs can buy food at more cost-effective bulk rates, so monetary donations are always “the way to go,” said Lions Club member Barry Panush. “But people always have something in their pantry that they are willing to give away.”

Some local food banks have tried doing drop-off zones recently, Panush said, but that still requires some effort on the donor’s behalf. He and other club members figure the Walk N’ Knock program has very few barriers, and once residents actually see the faces of volunteers, they usually want to help out.

“We’ll usually have one of the grade school kids with us,” Panush said. “What’s neat is you get the younger generation out there donating and giving, and it’s just really good training.”

For those outside the Boistfort area whose houses won’t be knocked on this Saturday, Panush recommends mailing a check to the Salvation Army, a food bank or a local Lions Club.

“They would use it to help people, and (donors) can put in the margins ‘for food.’ And if they want to drop off food at the Salvation Army, they will take it. They don’t take perishables,” he said.

In the coming years, Panush and other members are hoping they can scale the program back up. As stimulus checks are spent and inflation rises, he said he believes the need will only continue to increase.

“Hopefully next year it will be a bigger deal and I think it will be more needed. I don’t think all this free COVID money is going to be flying around next year. It’s not going to get any better,” Panush said, adding later: “It’s very rewarding to be able to pick up this food and make sure it gets to people.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Justice Department sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps

The Justice Department on Monday filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging Texas Republicans' plan for redrawing congressional and state legislative districts based on new census figures. The lawsuit alleges that the state’s new maps, in violation of the Voting Rights Act, "deny or abridge the rights of Latino and...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing t o protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will...
SPORTS
CBS News

CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo, who was facing scrutiny for his role in the defense of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while the older Cuomo was facing multiple allegations of sexual harrassment. Jericka Duncan reports.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Lewis County, WA
Society
Longview, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
City
Longview, WA
City
Home, WA
NBC News

David Perdue joins Georgia governor's race, setting up GOP showdown with Kemp

WASHINGTON — Former Sen. David Perdue is running for governor in Georgia, he announced Monday, setting up a primary showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. Perdue's announcement comes days after voting rights activist Stacey Abrams announced that she would run for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination in Georgia. In...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Banks#Volunteers#Charity#Food Donations#Boistfort Lions Club#Covid#Pe Ell#The Salvation Army#The Walk N Knock
The Associated Press

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
POLITICS
The Hill

New York mayor announces vaccine mandate for private-sector employers

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Monday that New York City is implementing a vaccine mandate for private-sector employers. De Blasio said the mandate, which is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 27, is a “preemptive strike” the city is taking to stop the “further growth” of COVID-19 as the weather gets colder, people start gathering for the holidays and more information emerges regarding the new omicron variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
263
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy